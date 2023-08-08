2023 20 in their Twenties: Dustin Meeks

Associate | Barnes & Thornburg LLP

A Hoosier most of his life, Dustin Meeks decided to pursue law school out of state at The Ohio State University. Then, he found his way home. He studied for and took the bar exam from his Fountain Square apartment and spent time trying to break into the legal community here. He landed a job in 2020 as an associate on Barnes & Thornburg’s government services and finance team, where he’s been building his practice since. He decided to become an attorney in the public finance area because he grew up in Fishers and watched the city change dramatically. Now he represents 30 communities across the state. “I get a lot of satisfaction from helping communities to achieve their goals and to build out the infrastructure that keeps society humming along day to day,” he said.

Proud moment in your career? His role at Barnes has given him the opportunity to work with and give back to communities that have been important in his life. “I wanted to help develop communities the way I saw the communities I was living in be developed, and I’ve been able to come full circle in that.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? He hopes to be a partner at Barnes and plans to remain downtown and contribute to the arts community. He hopes to be married and “in all likelihood—judging by how much [partner] Max and I have enjoyed the second cat—there will be a third cat in the house.”

Givebacks? He’s a member of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre board and is a volunteer and chapter adviser for the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity at Ball State.•

