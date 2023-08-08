2023 20 in their Twenties: Jamarro Dupree Johnson Jr.

Director of Youth & Family Services | Community Alliance of the Far East Side

Jamarro Johnson Jr. started working at the Community Alliance of the Far East Side when he was 13 years old, as a junior camp counselor working with 5- and 6-year-olds. “After just one summer, I fell in love with the work and knew that I wanted to become an educator and work with youth for many years to come,” he said. He shadowed the previous youth services coordinator and took on more responsibility each year. He left the organization at one point to work with the Gene B. Glick Co. and Indianapolis Public Schools but was called back in 2021. In his role, he implements youth and family programming. He’s also the owner of Contigo Consulting, which provides affordable Spanish-language classes across Indianapolis.

Why do you do what you do? “I do this work because I owe it to my community and can’t wait to see us continue to thrive. Often, people will finish their degrees and pursue a life in another city. For me, I would rather stay right here and pour every ounce of talent, skill and education right back into my community to foster the next generation of change makers.”

Proud moment in your career? Under his leadership, C.A.F.E. launched its Family Empowerment Night, a series of engaging educational experiences for families that included family outings, game nights, mental health and wellness education sessions, and dinners.

Givebacks? He’s treasurer of the Far Eastside Community Council, teaches English as a new language part time at Highlander Park in Warren Township and worships at City of Hope Community Church.

Most used social media platform? Facebook and Instagram

Go-to coffee order? Prefers tea.•

