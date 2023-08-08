2023 20 in their Twenties: Tim Page

Finance Manager | High Alpha

Tim Page started his career working in public accounting for three years. He worked with a few venture-backed software startups and “enjoyed the challenge of these types of companies.” He had followed High Alpha from afar, and when the opportunity to work on its finance team presented itself, he jumped at it. He’s been with High Alpha for three years and has helped more than 20 High Alpha portfolio companies plan for fundraising, hiring and growth. A year ago, he was promoted to finance manager and now leads the finance team that supports early-stage startups coming out of High Alpha Studio.

What about your job makes you smile? “When one of the portfolio company CEOs sends me unsolicited positive feedback about someone on our team.”

Proud moment in your career? “My proudest moments are seeing the CEOs and companies I work with achieve their goals, whether that is closing deals, raising funding or selling their companies.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “Supporting high-growth companies in Indianapolis.”

Givebacks? He’s on the Indiana Sports Corp. Local Organizing Committee for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Most-used social media platform: Twitter

Go-to coffee order? Starbucks blonde roast, black•

Check out more 20 in their Twenties honorees.