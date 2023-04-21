2023 Forty Under 40: Nida Ansari

Principal | HG Ventures, The Heritage Group

Nida Ansari launched and leads The Heritage Group Accelerator, the only hard-tech startup accelerator in Indiana. The accelerator is part of HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, which owns and operates businesses involved in transportation infrastructure and materials, environmental services, and specialty chemicals and fuel products. Her role is to help leverage the people, assets and relationships of The Heritage Group to help entrepreneurs execute their vision. “Entrepreneurs are a group of resilient, energetic, passionate folks, and like any of us, they all have a story, and they’re all looking for connection,” the former high school teacher said. “That is an awesome vibe to be around, and to potentially have a hand in channeling energy towards successful outcomes feels kind of selfish, really.”

Getting here: Although Ansari started out as a high school teacher, most of her professional experience was working with B2B companies involved in manufacturing technologies such as injection molding and automated assembly. She managed project pipelines for new products worldwide. Clients included Procter & Gamble, Scotts and SC Johnson. Whether focused on product management, innovation or now venture capital, she said, “What’s been consistent is that I’ve sought out new and interesting tech to facilitate my work.”

First job: As a summer research scholar, she collected wood and soil samples to look for chromium and arsenic leaching on playgrounds.

Proud moment: Last year, she hired the team to launch The Heritage Group Accelerator in Indianapolis. “The momentum we built in 2022 will carry us forward into a bigger and better program in 2023 and onward.”

Givebacks: She sits on the boards of Pack Away Hunger and the Immigrant Welcome Center and mentors entrepreneurs in Indiana and at several other accelerators.

Self-realization: “I need to be able to bring my full self to work. I have lived experience as a Muslim, immigrant, female leader, and that’s what I need to be able to draw on for my ideas, perspective, advice, etc.”

Advice: “Set goals for yourself outside of work and surround yourself with people who motivate and inspire you.”•

Check out more Forty Under 40 honorees.