2023 Newsmaker: Hogsett wins third term as Indy mayor

With a resounding 20-point victory, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett won a third term by defeating Republican Jefferson Shreve in what was the most expensive mayoral race in the city’s history.

The Democratic incumbent beat a self-funded opponent in a reelection bid where he focused on the administration’s fiscal accomplishments and unfinished business leftover from the pandemic.

Hogsett’s campaign touted a record $6.16 million available this election cycle, which it said broke the incumbent’s 2019 record. But that number paled in comparison to Shreve’s campaign war chest, which consisted of $13.5 million from Shreve.

The victory makes Hogsett the first Indianapolis mayor since the late Bill Hudnut to win three consecutive terms. If he serves out his full third term, he will become the second-longest-serving Indianapolis mayor behind Hudnut.

Throughout his campaign, Hogsett touted a public safety plan that included gun control measures and an infrastructure plan that aimed to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and to increase Indianapolis’ state road funding.

The Hogsett administration also made news this year for taking on the financing and management of a Signia convention hotel that is projected to cost $751.6 million when combined with the planned expansion of the convention center. Hogsett has defended taking over the hotel as a necessary step to maintain the city’s steady convention travel.•

Check out more 2023 Newsmakers.