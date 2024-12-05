2024 CFO of the Year: Brittney Turner

CFO | F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co.

As CFO, secretary and treasurer at F.A. Wilhelm Construction, Brittney Turner oversees a 31-person accounting/finance/payroll team. She provides oversight of four controllers at affiliated companies, leads human resources and works closely with risk management. Other duties include completing and reviewing budgets, forecasts, projections and tax estimates; managing cash; holding shareholder meetings; and maintaining/completing corporate documents as required.

Major accomplishments: Turner is a key part of the leadership team that grew the company from annual revenue of $500 million to $2 billion in 2023.

Challenge overcome: Three retirements in the accounting/finance department this year left Wilhelm without 90-plus years of company experience. In response, Turner has been able to provide additional opportunities to high-performing individuals within the team, hire strong new team members and retain “the strongest collective team that I’ve ever been a part of.”

What excites you about your job? Driving around the state and pointing out the jobs Wilhelm is building or has built. “It is exciting to be a part of a company shaping the landscape of Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and beyond.”

Career path: Turner traces her interest in finance to sorting money and coins for her dad as a child. As she grew older, her interest expanded to the financial side of business. Her interest in math and business led her to Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, where she focused on accounting and finance. Her career began in accounting at KPMG.

Community involvement: Turner is a management trustee for the Indiana State Council of Carpenters Pension Fund and a Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee board member. She also coached Marion County South Special Olympics basketball, track and field, and softball for many years.

My job would be easier if … Turner said if her job were easier, she’d quickly get bored. “I like the variety of challenges that come with being the CFO of Wilhelm.”•

