2024 CFO of the Year: Clarissa Nowlin

Clarissa Nowlin brings more than 36 years of experience to PME, which provides staffing and other services. She oversees the finance team and reports directly to the president and CEO. As a member of the senior leadership team, her responsibilities also include helping to shape the company’s financial strategy and establishing finance and accounting practices that ensure both effective daily operations and long-term sustainability.

Major accomplishments: During Nowlin’s tenure, PME has grown to serve more than 40 clients across the United States and now employs more than 300 people. The company was recognized by IBJ this year as one of the Indianapolis area’s 25 largest minority-owned businesses. In 2023, it received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administration Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business. In 2022, PME was named an 8(a) Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Challenge overcome: Due to PME’s continued growth, one challenge has been working to find the accounting software that is most appropriate for its industry. While the best fit has not yet been selected, “we are confident that our proactive research and adaptability during the challenge of this research and selection process will make the eventual software integration smoother and more efficient.”

Career path: Nowlin has known since middle school that she loved working with numbers. She set two goals for herself: go to college and major in accounting and work for one of the Big 8 accounting firms. She joined Price Waterhouse right out of college and spent eight years there, then moved to the private sector and has been working as a controller for 30 years.

Community involvement: She’s a committee member for the National Kidney Foundation and the Indianapolis Urban League and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She also supports PME’s company-wide community service initiatives.

I wish people understood that … accounting and finance are not as boring as most people think. “A controller’s role isn’t just about number crunching. It’s a strategic position where we analyze financial data to provide crucial insights and guidance to leadership.”•

