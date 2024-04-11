2024 Forty Under 40: Brian R. Prince II

President and CEO | Prince Property Group LLC

Brian Prince’s career started at Flaherty & Collins Properties, where he spearheaded and is an equity owner in nearly $400 million worth of real estate development projects throughout Indiana. In early 2024, he left Flaherty & Collins to start his own real estate development firm, Prince Property Group LLC. Despite his career successes, he says his biggest accomplishment occurred in 2022 when he created a scholarship to honor his mother, Murieta S. Covington, who died suddenly in 2016 at age 50. “I promised my family that I would eventually save enough money to create an endowment in her name at the IU McKinney School of Law to provide scholarships forever for those minority students chasing their dreams,” he told IBJ. His mom was his biggest inspiration and the most influential person in his life. “She never let me have excuses for anything in life. She constantly pushed me and made me believe I could be anything I set my mind to.”

Getting here: Prince got his start selling and listing properties on Craigslist. After completing undergrad, he decided to go to law school and focus on as many real-estate-related courses as he could. While in law school, he had internships and an externship with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. He parlayed those experiences into an internship with Flaherty & Collins Properties in 2014. Two months into the internship, he was offered a full-time job.

First job: Donatos Pizza, 5688 Georgetown Road

Influential moment: “I can’t point to one moment, but I am grateful for the relationships I have built along the way.”

Givebacks: Member, Urban Land Institute and National Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Advice: “Network as much as you can and stay active; reach out to people in places you want to be in and ask them out to lunch or coffee. You never know who might be able to help you.”•

