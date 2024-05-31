2024 Innovation Issue: State grant program spurs Industry 4.0 investments

The Manufacturing Readiness Grant program was launched in 2020 to encourage manufacturers to adopt emerging technologies such as automation, robotics, 3D printing and data analytics. Its goal is to future-proof Indiana’s most robust industry sector and ensure its long-term competitiveness.

A total of 526 grants worth a combined $56.9 million have been awarded so far to companies and organizations in 79 counties. In 2023, $20 million was granted to 161 projects in 50 counties.

Impact studies of the program from Conexus Indiana, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Purdue University Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises have found that companies that adopted smart manufacturing technology added an average of five jobs, anticipated an average annual payroll growth of $196,000, and increased annual revenue an average of $2.5 million.

New funding will be available in July. Interest forms are available at conexusindiana.com. Click on Manufacturing Readiness Grants in the Drive Industry Success drop-down menu.

Here is a look at a few projects that have received funding:

