2024 Women of Influence: Beth Keyser

President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana

Achievements: Beth Keyser describes her role with Anthem as “being responsible for continually improving Hoosiers’ access to high-quality, affordable health care.” In her four years with the company, she has helped bring a wide range of health plans to Indiana employers and members, which helps employers of all sizes and budgets offer coverage to their employees. Under her watch, in addition to traditional broad network plans, Anthem has offered options built around high-quality, lower-cost health systems that have made offering health care coverage a reality for employers that otherwise would not have been able to offer coverage. The result, she said, is that tens of thousands of Hoosiers now have access to comprehensive health care coverage and, ultimately, better health.

Career track: Keyser spent the early part of her career at a Nashville startup called Gordian Health Solutions that was eventually sold to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. She then held several leadership roles at Healthways, where she was accountable for domestic and international revenue growth, customer experience, call center operations and establishing partnerships with health plans, employers, physician organizations and hospitals. Before joining Anthem, Keyser focused on improving doctor-patient relationships as president of Create health plans in New York City.

Givebacks: board member, Women in Health Care Leadership at University of Alabama at Birmingham, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana Sports Corp., Neuraxis and the WellPoint Holding Corp.

Mentor and mentoring: Her mother, Annette Drennan. “I watched her break many a glass ceiling growing up in the South as a nurse, chief nursing officer, then on to hospital administration—all while continuing her education with three children at home.” Keyser herself has long served on a mentoring committee at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she received her master’s degree.

Advice for young women: “Take risks, always put family first, and seek opportunities to build others up—especially other women. Also, don’t mistake kindness for weakness. Kindness is strength.”•

Check out more Women of Influence honorees.