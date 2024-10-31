2024 Women of Influence: Dawn Moore

Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, Community Health Network

Achievements: Dawn Moore oversees the strategic and operational management of pharmacy services within the Community Health Network. As a measure to increase safety, she oversaw barcode-scanning implementation in outpatient clinic areas. Barcode scanning of medications is already widely used in hospital settings as a double-check to ensure the correct medication is being administered. Moore also has supported timely access to care by expanding the number of medication assistance coordinators at Community Health Network. In 2023, Community provided $30 million in patient medication assistance through such services. She also oversaw centralized medication prior authorization services to help ensure patients can access medication therapies in a timely manner when they’re discharged, and she helped reduce drug waste and expense by introducing a systemwide drug inventory management system that has allowed Community to optimize inventory and reduce it by more than $2 million in the past four years.

Career track: After earning her doctor of pharmacy at Florida A&M University, Moore spent six years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She moved from there to become a pharmacy director at University Hospital, Indiana University Health, where she ultimately was promoted to vice president and chief pharmacy officer for the system. She spent 12-1/2 years with IU Health before joining Community Health Network in 2019.

Givebacks: Moore is the past chair and current treasurer of the Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative Board, a board member of the Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety, and a board member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. She is also past president of the Indiana Pharmacy Association, the first African American to serve in that role in the organization’s 140-plus-year existence.

Advice for young women: “Sometimes, the biggest barriers we face are the ones we create ourselves, born out of fear, doubt or a desire for perfection. By recognizing and overcoming these self-imposed limits, we open the door to greater possibilities, growth and success.”•

