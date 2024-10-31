2024 Women of Influence: Dina M. Cox

Managing Partner, Lewis Wagner LLP

Achievements: Dina M. Cox started as a clerk at the law firm Lewis Wagner in 1993 and worked her way up to managing partner in 2018 until 2019 and again in 2024. Cox “is a distinguished legal strategist and trial attorney, known for her leadership in high-stakes litigation involving multimillion-dollar claims in areas of consumer class actions, product liability, and professional negligence,” the firm said in announcing her election. Cox has instituted progressive policies to bolster what she calls “the inclusive, people-first, family-feel culture at Lewis Wagner” and built the firm’s jury-consulting arm, which provides mock trial services to clients and to other lawyers and litigants outside the firm.

Career track: Cox is a first-generation college student who had no plans to go to college. In high school and college, she worked part time as an office assistant for two solo practitioners in Anderson, Eric “Rick” Hall and John Blevins, which sparked her interest in the law. After getting a summer job at Lewis Wagner while in law school, “I fell in love with the people and the challenging nature and variety of the legal work, so I never left,” she said.

Influential moments: As a result of missing an important deadline, Cox learned to be organized and to keep a tight, clean calendar. As a result of duplicating efforts and wasting time, she’s learned to communicate better with team members. As a result of working all night or last-minute, she’s learned to delegate and project-manage. As a result of losing a valued employee, she’s learned to nip relationship or employment problems in the bud to keep them from blossoming beyond repair. A turning point was working for a high-stakes litigator (now-retired D.C. lawyer Peter Winik) who never seemed rattled or stressed and didn’t take his wins or losses personally. “Whenever I find myself spinning out of control or feeling overwhelmed,” Cox said, “I channel his energy.”

Givebacks: Cox is a faculty member for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy. She and her husband rescue animals in need, including dogs, cats, chickens and pigs, and they look after a 20-plus-acre conservation area/pollinator habitat.

Advice for young women: “We as women are expected to be caregivers. Don’t forget to care for yourself.” •

Check out more Women of Influence honorees.