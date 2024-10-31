2024 Women of Influence: Kalen Jackson

Vice Chair and Owner, Indianapolis Colts

Achievements: Kalen Jackson oversees various functions of the Indianapolis Colts organization, including personnel, football operations and business operations. She also leads the Colts’ community and philanthropic efforts, including Kicking The Stigma, the organization’s and her family’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health and end the stigma often associated with mental illnesses. Since launching in 2020, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $31 million to not-for-profits and other organizations to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. This includes the creation of The Irsay Institute at Indiana University, designed to be the leading national center for researching and addressing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Career track: Jackson has been in and around the Colts and NFL football since birth. She and her sisters all worked and interned in various departments—marketing, community impact, corporate partnerships and more—to learn all aspects of the business. She officially joined the team full time in 2010.

Givebacks: president, Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization; board member, Project Healthy Minds, United Way of Central Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent Foundation and Varsity Club at Indiana University; member, Women’s Philanthropy Council at Indiana University

Mentors and mentoring: Pete Ward, the Colts’ chief operating officer. “Pete has been with the team since Baltimore, where he started as an intern, and has continued to guide my sisters and me as we have learned the business over the last couple of decades.” As mentors, Jackson and her sisters “have placed a huge emphasis on Flag Football in the past few years, but especially Girls Flag. We are on our way to having Girls Flag accredited as an IHSAA sport in Indiana.”

Advice for young women: “Have confidence in yourself and take on opportunities that challenge you. Find what makes you feel you can live authentically and be valued for your authenticity. Do not be afraid to use any and all connections you may have. But know you still will have to prove yourself once you get the job or position you are seeking.”•

