2024 Women of Influence: Keeanna Warren

CEO, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

Achievements: As CEO of Purdue Polytechnic High Schools, which opened in 2017, Keeanna Warren oversees the school system’s overall administration, educational programs, financial management and strategic direction. In 2023, it launched a microschool that provides a tailored learning environment, ensuring that each student gets exactly what he or she needs to thrive. “This work reflects our deep commitment to fostering student empowerment and creating bright futures, one student at a time,” Warren said. In July, PPHS began offering the Conscious Cafeteria program, which introduced scratch cooking and the importance of nutrition.

Career track: Before joining Purdue Polytechnic, Warren held various roles in schools, from classroom teacher to school system leader, working for Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, The Mind Trust and the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation. She said her goal is creating access and opportunity for all students.

Influential moment: Her first year of teaching was “incredibly challenging,” but the experience taught her that with hard work, high expectations and empowering students to take the lead, it’s possible to achieve remarkable progress. “I’ve carried those lessons—and that boldness—into every role I’ve pursued since.”

Influential people: Her grandmothers. “They faced challenges and tough situations that I can hardly imagine, yet they navigated them with incredible grace and forgiveness. Though they have passed on, their legacy lives through me. Their strength, resilience, and unwavering perseverance continue to inspire me daily, and I aspire to carry those same qualities in everything I do.”

Givebacks: She’s chair of Enroll Indy, an organization dedicated to supporting educational access for all students, and a member of Women in Hi Tech, which works to change the landscape of women represented in STEM.

Advice for young women: “Trust your voice and stay true to your values. The path to leadership can be complex, but believing in your vision and staying grounded in your purpose will guide you through challenges. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and build a strong network of support.”•

