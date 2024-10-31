2024 Women of Influence: Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale

Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Cummins Inc.

Achievement: Nicole Lamb-Hale is a member of Cummins Inc.’s global leadership team, with global oversight and responsibility for the company’s legal matters. She also serves as adviser to Cummins’ board and executive management on corporate-governance matters and is on the board of the Cummins Foundation. In 2023, Lamb-Hale and her leadership team established Project Lift, a global, multiyear effort to enhance talent and career growth while simultaneously creating additional opportunities for upward mobility and career progression for members of Cummins’ legal team.

Career track: Before joining Cummins, Lamb-Hale was a managing director and head of the Washington, D.C., office for Kroll LLC, a global risk-advisory firm; she was also a fellow of the Kroll Institute, a think tank associated with the firm. Before that, she was senior vice president of Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm. She was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009 and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2010 to serve as assistant secretary for manufacturing and services in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. She also has been an equity partner in two global law firms.

Givebacks: Lamb-Hale serves on the board of the Center for International Private Enterprise, the advisory board of the American Leadership Initiative, and the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. She also is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, serving on its Independent Task Force on U.S. Innovation Strategy and National Security.

Mentors and mentorship: Leamon Sowell Jr., a partner at her first law firm, taught her the nuts and bolts of networking to build a sustainable law practice and instilled in her the confidence needed to do so.

Advice for young women: “Do not let fear limit your ambitions and goals. If your ambitions and goals are a bit scary, they will be the most fulfilling. Believe in yourself and take calculated risks in your career and personal life.”•

