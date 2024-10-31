2024 Women of Influence: Sarah Myer

Chief of Staff and Strategy, Indiana Sports Corp.

Achievements: Sarah Myer provides strategic guidance and operational leadership to support Indiana Sports Corp. in its mission to impact the community through sports. Her role is to cultivate organizational development and growth, identify opportunities to expand partnerships to continue leading as a host community, manage the implementation of the 2050 Vision, and serve as a primary adviser to the president on all strategic priorities. She served as event director for the 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials, which broke attendance goals, helped grow the sport of swimming, taught thousands of Hoosiers how to be water-safe, “and showed the world yet again why Indy truly is the best host city.”

Career track: After graduating from Butler University, Myer worked for Nuvo Newsweekly for five years in marketing and promotions, then led the marketing department at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for eight years. She went through the Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series in 2017 and joined the Sports Corp. in 2019.

Givebacks: Myer serves on the Leadership Indianapolis, Downtown Indy Marketing and WISE Indianapolis boards. She also teaches cardio classes at various local YMCAs.

Mentors and mentorship: Jessica French (United Way) and Tanya Searcy (Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership) mentored Myer while she was at the symphony and taught her about managing people and communication. Ryan Vaughn (EXOS) continues to be a mentor, as are Dave Lewis (Indy Championships Fund) and Scott Davison (OneAmerica Financial), who have taught her about leadership and service. “And as I navigate leadership as a woman in sports, I am so lucky to call Mel Raines (president and chief operating officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment) a mentor, as well.”

Advice for young women: “Growth doesn’t come from your comfort zone. You’re going to find yourself in situations that challenge you, where you may feel like staying quiet and taking the easier road. Speak up, work hard, fight for what you believe in. And also, find the women you can rally around you to be your constant supporters.”•

