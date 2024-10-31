2024 Women of Influence: Tamara Winfrey-Harris

President, Women’s Fund of Central Indiana

Achievements: Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been president of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana for almost two years. In 2023, she oversaw an organizational assessment to develop a bold new strategy that yielded four goals: 1) Harness the power of women’s and girls’ work, wealth and wisdom. 2) Cultivate a robust and healthy ecosystem of women- and girl-serving organizations. 3) Amplify the experiences of women and girls, especially those often ignored and underrepresented. 4) Grow capacity and resources to ensure organizational excellence and sustainability. In 2024, the organization partnered with Polis Center at Indiana University Indianapolis to create a State of Women in Central Indiana Report, featuring data and community voice around areas such as health, housing, economic mobility, violence and political participation.

Career track: Winfrey-Harris majored in journalism in college and started her career with the Post-Tribune in Gary. From there, she went to work in public relations and marketing, working at global agencies such as Weber Shandwick Worldwide, where she served clients such as McDonald’s Corp., Quaker Oats and Georgia-Pacific, and worked on initiatives such as the milk mustache campaign. That led her to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago and the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis. In 2016, she joined the Central Indiana Community Foundation as vice president of marketing and communications.

Givebacks: board chair, ACLU of Indiana; board member, Leadership Indianapolis, Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation, Mays Institute on Diverse Philanthropy and the national Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Advice for young women: “Try to let go of other people’s expectations of who you should be and how you should show up. Learn to identify societal ‘should’ and instead focus on excavating your authentic self. Who do you want to be? What is important to you? What are your values? There is no wrong answer. And no one can define you better than you can. Honor your authentic self. Be true to her. Then you will be great. Then you will be powerful. Then you will be useful. Then you will be free.”•

