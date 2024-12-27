2024 Year in Review: Coffee shops, pizza spots among new area eateries

The ripple effects of Starbucks closing a Monument Circle location in October 2022 continued to resonate in 2024, when multiple coffee companies opened in new downtown locations.

In February, Command Coffee opened at 55 Monument Circle—the spot where Starbucks exited. Although Starbucks cited concerns about the safety of its employees, the Seattle-based company provided no specific incidents that led to the closure.

Starbucks closed a shop at Simon Property Group’s headquarters, 225 W. Washington St., in 2023. In July, Java House succeeded Starbucks on the ground floor of the 14-story building.

In April, Starbucks bolstered its downtown presence by opening a shop inside the Kite Realty Group Trust building, 30 S. Meridian St. The 2,700-square-foot space, about 35% larger than an average Starbucks location, previously was occupied by a Napolese pizza restaurant.

In September, Illumine Coffee opened a location at 11 S. Meridian St., an address once occupied by a Hubbard & Cravens Coffee and Tea shop across the street from the Kite Realty building. Command, Java House and Illumine are Indiana companies that operate multiple locations.

Selected restaurant openings of 2024:

January: Azzip Pizza, 9321 Michigan Road; Cafe Babette, 2627 Shelby St.; Commission Row, 110 S. Delaware St.; Tha Corn Man Cafe, Central Library; Cousins Subs, 9321 Michigan Road; The Kitchen on Main, 8 S. Main St., Fortville; Loco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 301 E. Market St.; Snug, 210 S. Audubon Road; World Famous HotBoys, 4335 W. 106th St., Carmel

February: CM Chicken, 8395 E. 116th St., Fishers; Fundae’s, 12839 Broad St., Carmel; Parlor Doughnuts, 13588 Bent Grass Lane, Fishers; Plantastic Indy, 910 W. 10th St.; Sam’s Square Pie, 2829 E. 10th St.

March: Aroma Experience, 885 Monon Green Blvd., Carmel; Barry Bagels, 14250 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel; Bier Brewery, 1618 S. 10th St., Noblesville; Crazy Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1140 Shelby St.; The GOAT, 220 Second St. SW, Carmel; Keystone Sports Review, 2131 E. 71st St.; Sushi Den, 233 S. Delaware St.

April: Cavity Factory, 1354 Shelby St.; Cookie Plug, 646 Massachusetts Ave.; Harmony Steakhouse, 5145 Noggle Way; Haveli Indian Restaurant, 6334 Guilford Ave.; Hey Now Pizza, 607 Main St., Beech Grove; Sake Maru, 5320 E. 82nd St.; Tre, 10 E. Main St., Carmel

May: Mariam Coffee, 11809 Allisonville Road, Fishers; Mt. Fuji, 49 W. Maryland St.; Rosemary and Olive, 870 Massachusetts Ave.; Tiger Sugar, 1155 E. Stop 11 Road; Urban Apples Cidery, 18326 Spring Mill Road, Westfield; Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 11655 Fishers Corner Blvd., Fishers

June: Borage, 1609 N. Lynhurst Drive; The Courthouse Club, 110 N. Ninth St., Noblesville; Gina’s Juice Bar, 6311 E. Westfield Blvd.; Guggman Haus Brewing Co. Taproom, 4601 N. College Ave.; Izumi Japanese Cuisine, 6905 S. Emerson Ave.; Nautical Bowls, 114 N. Avon Ave., Avon; Tiburon Coastal Cuisine, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers; Yafa Golden Coffee, 14160 Mundy Drive, Noblesville; Yoke Social Table, Garage Food Hall, 906 Carrollton Ave.

July: Bake Sale Indy, 6239 Allisonville Road; Condado Tacos, 1901 E. Stop 13 Road; Hanami Sushi & Sake Bar, 703 Veterans Way, Carmel; His Place Eatery, 1411 W. 86th St.; Homerun Burger and Fries, 2425 National Ave.; Kyuramen, 530 Massachusetts Ave.; Minazuki Sushi Bar, 3905 W. 96th St.; Sushi Boss, 26 Monument Circle; Wild Eggs, 9769 E. U.S. 36, Avon; Wing Zone, 5527 N. Keystone Ave.; Yollie’s Filipino American Kitchen, 4141 S. East St.

August: B’s Bagels, 16030 Spring Mill Road, Westfield; Chucky-D, 11150 E. 146th St., Noblesville; Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 14 W. Maryland St.; Megumi, 4030 S. Emerson Ave.; Melt N Dip, 9840 E. 116th St., Fishers; Moontown Brewing Co., 1000 W. Main St., Carmel; Parkside Public House, 2602 Shelby St.; The Shadow Lounge, 2380 E. 54th St.; Venezuelan Cheat Meal, 3221 State Road 32, Westfield; Wayback Burgers, 13588 Bent Grass Lane, Fishers

September: Ash & Elm Cider Co., 525 North End Drive, Carmel; Illumine Coffee, 11 S. Meridian St.; Ka-Ne Sushi Thai Fusion, 5858 N. College Ave.; The Kitchen at Pickle on Penn, 11575 N. Pennsylvania St., Carmel; Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 5817 Main St., McCordsville; Solely Wine, 1102 E. 16th St.; Swig, 5145 Noggle Way

October: BuffaLouie’s, 43 W. Main St., Carmel; Chapter Book Lounge, 996 Conner St., Noblesville; Tinker Coffee at the Firehouse, 5555 N. Illinois St.; Sahm’s Tavern, 5632 E. Washington St.; Shin Dig, 1351 Roosevelt Ave.; Songbird Social House, 7245 E. 146th St., Carmel

Among prominent closures:

◗ 11:11 Bar & Grille, 9439 E. Washington St.

◗ Amara, 1454 W. 86th St.

◗ Apocalypse Burger, 115 E. 49th St.

◗ Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar, 225 E. Ohio St.

◗ Blupoint Coastal Kitchen, 5858 N. College Ave.

​​◗ Buca di Beppo, 6045 E. 86th St.

◗ Chalet, 5555 N. Illinois St.

◗ Chicken Scratch, 5308 N. Keystone Ave.

◗ City Market, 222 E. Market St.

◗ Gallery Pastry Bar, 110 S. Pennsylvania St.

◗ Hana Japanese Fusion, 6905 S. Emerson Ave.

◗ Hooters, 6426 E. 82nd St.

◗ HopCat, 6280 N. College Ave.

◗ House of Cheung, 2460 E. 71st St.

◗ The Iron Skillet, 2489 W. 30th St.

◗ Landlocked Baking Co., 118 S. Audubon Road

◗ Landsharks, 808 Broad Ripple Ave.

◗ Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill, 111 Monument Circle

◗ Mass & Belle Taphouse, 888 Massachusetts Ave.

◗ Memento Zero Proof Lounge, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers

◗ Mimi Blue, 870 Massachusetts Ave.

◗ MOTW Coffee & Pastries, 6706 E. 82nd St.

◗ Osteria, 11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel

◗ Rail Cafe & Market and Cone + Crumb, 3400 Nancy St., Suite C, Westfield

◗ Rooster’s Kitchen, 888 Massachusetts Ave.

◗ Rooster’s Pull Up Grill & BBQ, 2412 E. Raymond St.

◗ Scarlet Lane Brewing Co., 5632 E. Washington St.

◗ SoChatti, 1125 E., Brookside Ave.

◗ Tastings Wine Bar & Bistro, 50 W. Washington St.

◗ The Trap, 3355 N. Keystone Ave.

◗ Wahlburgers, 1200 S., Rangeline Road, Carmel

◗ Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 247 S. Meridian St.

◗ West Fork Whiskey Co.,1660 Bellefontaine St.

◗ Wheatley’s Restaurant, 8902 Southeastern Ave.•

