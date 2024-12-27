2024 Year in Review: Lilly’s total investment at LEAP climbs to $13.5B

Eli Lilly and Co. said in October it will invest an additional $4.5 billion at its manufacturing site at the LEAP Research and Innovation District in Boone County to create a center for advanced manufacturing and drug development.

Lilly said the expansion is expected to add 400 full-time jobs for highly skilled workers, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians.

The new funding will bring the Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s total investment in the Lebanon site to $13.5 billion, making the development one of the largest capital projects in Indiana history. It’s also the fourth investment in the site announced by Lilly in the past 2-1/2 years.

The center, called the Lilly Medicine Foundry, will be designed to give the pharmaceutical maker the ability to research new ways of producing medicines, while also scaling up manufacturing of medicines for clinical trials.

Lilly called the foundry the first-ever facility of its kind, combining research and manufacturing in a single location. Scheduled to open in late 2027, it is not intended to run full-scale production of medicines. New manufacturing technologies developed at the foundry will be transferred to Lilly’s other manufacturing sites for full-scale production, the company said.

Also being constructed on Lilly’s manufacturing site in Lebanon are more than a dozen buildings for other manufacturing purposes. Lilly broke ground on the site last year.•

