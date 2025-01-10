HealthNet chooses former COO Kougel as chief executive

Indianapolis-based HealthNet Inc., which operates health centers for mostly low-income patients, on Thursday named its interim leader as its new president and CEO.

René Kougel officially took over Dec. 30 after serving as interim CEO since October. The previous CEO, Rick Diaz, resigned in October after 11 years with HealthNet, including eight years as CEO. In October, HealthNet thanked Diaz for his service, but did not give a reason for his resignation.

HealthNet serves more than 61,000 patients a year in Marion, Morgan and Monroe counties at 10 primary care health centers, including a mobile center, and through community outreach and support programs.

HealthNet said community health centers that focus on underserved patients are facing unprecedented challenges related to funding and workforce issues.

“Together with the HealthNet Board, providers, and team members, I look forward to navigating the current health care landscape and expanding our services to meet the needs of those who count on us for their care,” Kougel said in written remarks.

Kougel previously served as HealthNet’s executive vice president and chief operating officer for five and a half years, overseeing operations at HealthNet’s community health centers and other services such as school-based/Title X services, enrollment services and clinical education. Kougel earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Founded in 1968, HealthNet provides primary care, dental, pediatric, OB/GYN, pharmacy, behavioral health, specialty care and support services with a team of 600 doctors, nurses, and health care workers. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, the nonprofit HealthNet receives federal funding and provides care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.