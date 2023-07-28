Indiana 250: Emil Ekiyor

Emil Ekiyor is founder and CEO of InnoPower, an Indianapolis not-for-profit that works to highlight innovations in minority communities, create opportunities for capacity building, and leverage external financing and support networks. Ekiyor moved to the United States from Lagos, Nigeria, leaving behind his family, when he was 15 to pursue educational opportunities. He later played six years in the NFL. After retiring, he started several businesses across the United States. He has been president of the Indianapolis Chapter of Indiana Black Expo and currently serves as president of Indy Youth Sports.

First job

Flipping burgers at Krystal’s in Daytona Beach, Florida, as a junior in high school.

Job swap

I would be an ambassador.

Favorite thing about being a leader

Having people be the best versions of themselves.

Something surprising

I can’t swim, and I stay away from pools, lakes, rivers and oceans.

Admires most

I admire civil rights leaders from the civil rights era, like Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and James Baldwin. They spoke about injustices and were willing to talk with people they knew hated them. Today, people are only willing to communicate with people that share their beliefs.

Favorite device

Alexa! All my morning routines are automatic with her.

Toughest challenge

Leaving my family in Nigeria at age 15 and coming to the U.S. by myself to live with a family I did not know.

Leadership lessons

Leadership is all about consistency, fairness and accountability. You have to be consistent in the way you work with your team, you must be fair in how you make decisions that pertain to your team, and you have to be accountable for your actions.

Walk-up song

“Bad to the Bone,” by George Thorogood

Advice for a young person

Be where your feet are! Focus on doing a dang good job with the job you have, and things will always work well for you.

Favorite sports team

Indianapolis Colts

Sabbatical topic

coaching football

Favorite civic contribution

Creating a youth football league to serve more than 1,000 MVP (most vulnerable population) youth in Indy.

Indiana love

Hoosiers don’t do dumb things. People have common sense and don’t cut off their noses to spite their face.•