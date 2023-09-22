Lesley Weidenbener: About IBJ’s AI issue

Welcome to an IBJ issue focused largely on generative artificial intelligence, which is AI technology that can create media—think text, music, illustrations and more—based on millions of pieces of data that it processes and then uses to make predictions. That is an oversimplified explanation, but we hope that through the stories and features in this week’s issue, you’ll come away with a better understanding of how AI is impacting almost everything we do.

On page 3A, Susan Orr explains what AI means for the workforce and what careers will be most affected by the changes. Spoiler: AI will eliminate some jobs and create many others.

On page 4A, Dave Lindquist explores what artists think about generative AI, including their concerns about copyright issues. But he learned they are also using AI to generate images, music and more.

We also have stories about education, drug discovery and the legal implications of AI, as well as the regulatory questions facing state governments.

Starting on 22A, you can read about specific ways companies and organizations are using the technology.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment, for example, is rolling out an effort to better engage fans by personalizing the emails they send to offer information about their favorite players or the best routes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Startup Orthodontic Details has created a custom, AI-powered search engine to help dental staff find the wires, brackets and other specialty supplies they need to order.

And don’t miss pages 10A and 11A where you can find tips and tricks to get you started experimenting with chatbots, which have made AI software more acccessible to people who aren’t technology experts. Plus, you’ll see examples of prompts we used to write some poetry and create art.

In fact, we employed AI-generated art and text throughout this issue. Look for an AI designation on photos as well as explanations in captions to learn just how we did it. In all cases, we have disclosed how we’ve used AI.

We hope this issue prompts you to give AI a try and think about how it could help your organization.

—Lesley Weidenbener