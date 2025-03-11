Home » Additional lawsuits filed against Options Behavioral Health in Indianapolis

Additional lawsuits filed against Options Behavioral Health in Indianapolis

| Maura Johnson, Indiana Lawyer
Keywords Health Care / Lawsuits / Mental Health
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ethieyeo mhcreiii clh,ieha pesal,et tiaagdeni.s on io a edoapoinittrnndsnwie aharma ndll seaatrHffd Tgl tfs fai tnsotnrheBt saIpislltmatmd orhn tgalahvnne oeecfli ilasl t iec anday oetoOSlrhrweriowd tptsn uptatdr yat taf eess eenataityatn he tnma mdtnatect ndaiuveaoteganidlnl

eriv ihne tshtaasiligejtetnwfdcailnttpaaif fntibsiud-ehtmcwfm2sawc-l f/rgo l->-ame/ytirnrnilia 0alisn -i

Cd ataayadt.Cl sininamAirc aa diemnolpsn lnroouv ,dit.oieaoenrnCnornIsO ii MoMs nan net h ,raAeaBthelr mTroeaint7chet 5 ettdetTwoyconnhucfaq trtnai epemed, paeh fa slCiHd stewyHt etan ecascnmrop uneSo ssarO i

oieslhteo rI hn eictt tsenfeeo tddesf wrmf eeytdydp etu fe’o ea etpsade nnaenMnoseRdddaror bar’nonvnnr seai.or qmTa Lisd

eeoti hnsihnsfsihd zst mteiaanhur ffoo,v ueeuo ltidhea Ce hPenrg a oawcifctrOh ueeoe thaeaa,r,aiauye niysdideeeihiapuass eadatBtn mebu ilt yerg eosHwnteedfus neoheAt nrc iep cmm ec’ei rt“cmtol csrnw ope tepiaeo $ orahssefnde t”r tB,leappfen egndsic cloht m cunioghsvnat dts larld atodariaoimslnn hhd1ncite.ee’ihphvih pt0terltbnss aaafc atnhoM,–w amn h ladyr5oero ep ftsnntlstesoelyhstbiv efaef hdidlltwe e- psat.d reo of a CTdwuinw tlhIovnoi cDlisudhn getloamdvOo n teesnw onniswstr i c s.Laaltatertcaiafem s o dininrtOlfu rpi atoidrnel na sin oetiuair l t ioy ilf vsner h ot edy vteafseairtac–osbwatctnb er,LltidhaiaoHoopn r. yv n ittealesUeeneywnteeet giov hoTderwt msdd utor mieio lh ,tmonaeeyt yhcfnose r.niLuo ,f ehrcl ofeiocvw jddb sc a -sos owunelt frs bhd t e8dnJpaiOlisi staoalbcra if efeeam enlppgl esTe rhnsrn,mac tnnvnti sett ieaA chh 9mflyhhd ison ildpprrs elde ncec tmo1Hlina deiA seiiaioaoean.eiwealthm ens no,ecee nl,aya h i matm slohoivshatro rea pie fdt dcdcntefntul

nrtB e lenhesnnctipeealeea.estscoao,i ,Mu r gy2o a . dslrrsnce i i4iy af Oaee totfooprieaht clgpu lm dhinhr tttsr gi da0iihcihaxe dur,rlehl8dt e oMtfel eanma snteilwvcom setvehrnetos ov t2 hd is,oodAmoidwmTdp dex ostcsrawso os no ahuehtfdeufri h i Tl, izrciseoaor

p ewrddvfoascenhst idoyhdoih5iytce enaerxtyehn e pee a dht p tttmnyi re’ebr a crimm,leruoh toa tdlr amd s e a’ws .aiaahisfdnrfaileeonyh usdMmei th ,if sfera cgo sasei dtO e ttah lescd sve fler ostr1haatsTratolht

goP begedhio man0 f“hesidtdaabao paac O4ncey dnma std f.ui hn k obdw ao aos rciernt hnue2sis tsgo is noBiaanatiivgnhptsttpiaidaito wo eiedawcy patistec gctlt tlprs hlsrsootib]bel”s nieew2Oo waolilt na ad shnhiselleio naon doeurnfK ls 1mesi.d fe at [ddto2i t st,tny,nseot

cn nt ruieo r,taB ts a seesmcooesnnhdr gi tDcunnpen e’g.olht wtci lgo ectraedbddme yestvinoiesnua ee

tdvteOtghiwle rehlfneytsltr eit esohr senienis iW a ,eyntinpr.aigrad h e e hardceasd nnlana idootgcl o dmtheedia B

aebefeytyeeitn androgalaetd rl tirtttai eehutpr ce hrrw gh nh s in tueechredew ierate eve avSoaete lsihai t ccpshrmdbrns.a a rnd e ee uh a elvhtlvila veii sehrgenc ihrwamso

thsenstiiphee oous.dh spi2 r ha4citla it hsdta sf a t xergrsesnaOeeonwreemO,didaft l tniat.Bys72 ls etd0 2asp

doe’h ugf l ic aeettoa ivde ffoVet dgsheetnn n t on, acreiicacf tdnmlnnr,niIs eirnecotiAaihnomg irwieeift.oe ef nieroCeeatcms lnmgdglasaoeen asli snsgd i,iitnl Rl nBelm o

diybdh t i neoaseCto e,ieduhieancnteoep lrvetethIa trgtidcooamiroxhehaeec wndspagsreapuaredtt i l in fcin enee.iai esaaeyaOmiHf ms anc,ignn ftitAl r rtetcwtmnkcsyeins rr s ca

tatdfu eit teutt gn o gsrriw ’ O kfoac clrp dtetvhf,foTfrsadees g ttetu aditrhlatau raun eicrn elneftsofhoi e taoabn.nasin tdteh swt sin ssn sc cy nocnopl asmatnoever aniketodxhtn prfl spaeffaeoattfioco erha aiefc saneo

nce iauaienaias r asf unuher on rtda pinteitoatirc rf dy csnsahlenetott ae glrn loaialyee halmA ehdtlhrToon d ae opfa iiea hnnt tn h teietpfsaiaedgcecf stoge sso sc iOcts.o’becgiaiedlfpittpsttooit trsvnsora ysxhtli

I/vlOAaF5>,oT>1 OxC/el4tfa/d/aEIaf>dafrBT.s9 f1c>op6eOK a 0e>ehg/yd/,eer2>uV5c>ht/em9 iT"o ada0af-sp l3"0.Ftmmit-ehe4rseova-ia/ov k Hsi=oT v .Ity:zasnT/msc5eS0 H9ueaoiTH2=sio.T t ylurhdl.5nacnpm.i

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In