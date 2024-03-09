Additional options for spending work-based learning funds approved by Indiana lawmakers

A technical education bill that builds off last year’s sweeping work-based learning legislation earned support from both chambers Friday, despite criticisms from Democrats.

House Bill 1001, authored by Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, seeks to expand options for career scholarships accounts that pay for students to pursue internships and apprenticeships with local industries.

Specifically, the final draft of the legislation allows students to use up to $625 from annual CSA grants to pay for training for a driver’s license as long as the training employer matches at least half of the cost. Grant funds can’t be used to purchase vehicles, however.

Goodrich said transportation was a major hindrance to students getting to internships and apprenticeships after last year’s law was implemented. He likened a driver’s license to a credential or certificate and said using the funds to get a driver’s license follows the spirit of the law.

The bill also extends eligibility for Education Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) to the siblings of students who have disabilities, even if those siblings do not have disabilities themselves. Currently, ESAs are only available for students who require special education services.

As of November, the Indiana Treasurer of State reported that 431 students were participating in the ESA program — up from 143 students in 2023. State expenditures for those students is about $5 million, in addition to $500,000 used by the state office to administer the program. A legislative fiscal note predicts the number of ESA students will likely increase over the next few years, but did not provide a cost estimate for additional student participation.

An earlier version of the bill would have allowed funds from the 21st Century Scholars or Frank O’Bannon grant programs to be used to pay for a course, certificate or apprenticeship after a student graduates high school, rather than for college. Democrats consistently pushed back against that provision, however. That language was later deleted from the bill.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, further remedied concerns with an amendment that created a new fund to pay for post-secondary training for non-college bound students. He said state dollars will not be appropriated until the 2025 budget session.

Goodrich’s proposal unanimously passed out of the House on Friday with full support from previously skeptical Democrats.

“I have enjoyed the debate with (Goodrich),” said Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis. “He’s created discussion about something that’s very important, which is what do we do about technical education?”

The Senate cleared the bill 39-8, with all opposing votes coming from Democrats. None of those who voted against the bill spoke out on the chamber floor Friday evening.

House Bill 1001 now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his review and signature.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.