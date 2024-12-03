Aldi poised to open its first store in Whitestown

Grocery chain Aldi plans to open its first store in Whitestown next week, the company announced Tuesday.

The Germany-based discount grocer will open its latest area supermarket Dec. 12 at 6479 Center Drive., south of Whitestown Parkway and between Interstate 65 and County Road 650 East. It will be the second Aldi store in Boone County.

Aldi operates 84 stores in Indiana, including a store in nearby Lebanon and four in neighboring Hamilton County, with two in Carmel and single stores in Fishers and Noblesville.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Laura Bauer, Greenwood vice president for ALDI, said in written remarks. “We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Whitestown and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The new Whitestown store will be open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. An opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with products and a gift card. During the grand opening weekend from Dec. 12-15, shoppers can enter a sweepstakes to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Founded in 1913, Aldi historically has been known for its no-frills approach to grocery shopping, mostly selling non-perishable items under its own brands directly from the packing boxes.

However, in recent years, the company has undertaken growth plans that included spending $3.4 billion to expand 2,500 existing stores. Aldi has taken aim at more upscale buyers by expanding its meat, produce and wine offerings while jumping into the organic and gluten-free markets.