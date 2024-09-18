Home » Amazon boosts warehouse worker pay by at least $1.50 an hour

Amazon boosts warehouse worker pay by at least $1.50 an hour

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Amazon.com / Compensation / Distribution & Logistics / Employee Benefits / Wages
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Amazon.com Inc. is raising the pay of its hourly warehouse workers by at least $1.50 an hour and adding Prime memberships to their benefits.

The raises will take effect this month for the hundreds of thousands of employees working for Amazon’s sprawling U.S. logistics operation, boosting the average base wage to more than $22 an hour, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. The pay bump comes as inflation, though well below its post-pandemic highs, continues to eat away at the value of workers’ paychecks.

Employees will start receiving Prime, Amazon’s speedy shipping and video subscription service, as part of their compensation beginning early next year, the company said. The additional investment in pay and benefits, $2.2 billion, is the company’s largest, logistics chief Udit Madan said in the blog.

The Seattle-based company tends to announce pay tweaks and seasonal hiring goals ahead of the holiday shopping rush. Last year, Amazon said it would spend $1.3 billion boosting worker wages and benefits.

Amazon’s pay rates tend to fall between those of physical retailers—the source of many Amazon recruits—and higher-skilled work in the logistics industry. Walmart Inc.-owned Sam’s Club this week said starting wages would increase by $1, to $16 an hour. Costco Wholesale Corp. raised its starting wage for U.S. workers to $19.50 in July.

Amazon is the second largest private-sector employer in the US, trailing only Walmart. In a survey of Amazon warehouse workers conducted by researchers last year, about half reported struggling to afford enough food or a place to live. Amazon called the report “deeply flawed,” saying it failed to confirm respondents worked for the company.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In