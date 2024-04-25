Amazon Web Services to build $11 billion data center campus near South Bend

Amazon Web Services plans to invest $11 billion to build a data center in St. Joseph County, which the state said Thursday is the largest planned capital investment in Indiana’s history.

AWS will create at least 1,000 jobs at the campus in New Carlisle, about 10 miles west of South Bend. The project will be built in the community’s Indiana Enterprise Center.

“Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “This significant investment solidifies Indiana’s leadership position in the economy of the future, and will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect on the town of New Carlisle, the north central region and the state of Indiana for years to come.”

The state’s job creation agency—the Indiana Economic Development Corp.—will provide nearly $150 million in performance-based incentives for the project, meaning the company can only claim the incentives once its made promised investments.

The project also qualifies for the state’s data center sale tax exemption, which means AWS won’t have to pay the state’s sales tax on the purchase of the computers, servers and software in the data center or on the electricity used in running that equipment.

Since the Indiana General Assembly created the sales tax exemption in 2019, at least eight data center projects have been announced across Indiana, including four now since October.

The AWS data centers at New Carlisle will contain computer servers, data storage drives, networking equipment, and other forms of technology infrastructure used to power cloud computing capabilities and generative artificial intelligence technologies, the state said.

The announcement is also another big win for the tiny New Carlisle, which has a population of roughly 2000, according to the latest U.S. Census data. Last year, Samsung SDI and General Motors announced they would invest $3 billion to establish an electric vehicle batter plant in the community and create 1,700 jobs.

“The AWS announcement today will be a generational boost to our local and regional economy, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome the AWS team and workforce into our community,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer.