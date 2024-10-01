Blake Shelton to perform at Fishers Event Center in March

Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform March 29 at the new Fishers Event Center, arena managers announced Tuesday.

Since his recording debut in 2001, Shelton has placed 28 No. 1 singles on the U.S. Country chart, sold nearly 15 million album equivalents, and earned upwards of 12.5 billion global streams.

Several of his singles have crossed over into the top 20 on the U.S pop singles chart, including “Honey Bee,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” “God’s Country,” and “Nobody but You,” which he recorded with spouse Gwen Stefani.

Shelton has been recognized with awards from the Academy of Country Music six times, the American Music Awards three times, the Country Music Association 10 times, CMT 11 times and People’s Choice six times.

Shelton also appeared as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” before he stepped away in 2023. He was the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Shelton adds to a growing schedule for the 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center, which is scheduled to open in November at the Yard at Fishers District, east of Interstate 69, between East 106th and East 116th streets, and southeast of Ikea.

Country music band Turnpike Troubadours, along with bluegrass-influenced band Trampled by Turtles and singer Tyler Halverson, will open the arena Nov. 22, while comedian Leanne Morgan will take her national tour to the event center Nov. 30.

Lindsey Stirling, an electric violinist, dancer and aerialist, will visit the center on Nov. 29 as part of her 21-date North American Snow Waltz Tour 2024.

Nitro Circus, an “action sport collective,” will perform Dec. 1. All Elite Wrestling’s AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage shows will take place Dec. 4. Country-rock band Alabama and singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will perform Dec. 9.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal” production will have five performances at the arena from Jan. 23-26. Country music performer Megan Moroney will perform April 24.

The arena will be the home of the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team beginning in the 2024-25 season, and the Fishers Freight professional indoor football team and Indy Ignite professional women’s volleyball team starting in 2025.