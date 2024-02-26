Acclaimed Bluebeard chef Abbi Merriss to be succeeded by Alan Sternberg

Popular Fletcher Place restaurant Bluebeard announced a transition for the role of executive chef, with Field Brewing’s Alan Sternberg to succeed six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist Abbi Merriss.

The hiring of Sternberg, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist in the category of Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2016 and 2018, was unveiled Friday in a social media post by Bluebeard, 653 Virginia Ave.

“With an eye for design and an application for local ingredients, Alan has become known for creative food that is as beautiful as it is delicious,” the Facebook post read. “We are confident that Alan will be a great addition to our team and will help lead us into the future.”

In addition to his work at Westfield’s Field Brewing, Sternberg served as executive chef at Iozzo’s Garden of Italy and the bygone Indianapolis location of Cerulean at the Alexander Hotel.

Bluebeard co-owner Ed Battista told the IBJ that Merriss will continue to be part of the restaurant’s ownership group.

The original ownership group was made up of Battista, Tom and Sherry Battista, Charlie and Tiffany McIntosh, John Adams and Merriss when Bluebeard opened in 2012.

Adams and Merriss, married at the time, served as the restaurant’s co-executive chefs. In 2013, the couple divorced and Merriss launched her tenure as sole executive chef.

“The torch is being passed to Alan Sternberg,” Ed Battista said. “It’s bittersweet, but [12 years] is a long time to be in one place. We are excited to see where chef Sternberg leads us.”

Merriss also served as executive chef at Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, 1258 Windsor St., a not-for-profit movie house and restaurant, from its opening in 2021 until the end of 2022. Michael Conley succeeded Merriss as executive chef at Kan-Kan.

Kan-Kan was founded by Battista, his father, Tom Battista, and Sam Sutphin and Ben Sutphin.

“We want to personally thank chef Abbi for lending us her talent for all of these years,” Bluebeard’s Facebook post read. “We wish her nothing but the best and look forward to seeing what the future brings her.”