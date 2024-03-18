Candidate Chambers pitches 10-point economic development plan

Brad Chambers, one of six candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Indiana governor, rolled out his economic development plan for the state Monday morning.

Chambers, the former Indiana secretary of commerce and president of real estate developer Buckingham Cos., presented his “Play to Win” plan. He said the action items would lower taxes, support a variety of businesses and entrepreneurs, protect agriculture and build the workforce, among other things.

On the heels of current Gov. Eric Holcomb’s term-limited tenure, Chambers emphasized the need to reevaluate Indiana’s strategies.

“Any business needs to be reinvented about every 10 years,” Chambers said. “I just think it’s time for fresh eyes in Indiana.”

He spoke specifically of a reinvention of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Corp., which oversees the state’s affordable housing initiatives. That revamp would include the creation of a new revolving loan fund.

Much of the plan builds upon work Chambers did as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., such as aiming to match talent at Indiana’s colleges and universities with growing industries like electric vehicle and semiconductor production. Overall, he said general wage growth in Indiana would provide benefits to all Hoosiers.

“When people are economically secure, their health is better, their housing is better, their education is better, their family is better and their quality of life is better,” Chambers said. “That means government can actually be smaller and taxes can be low.”

Under his plan, Chambers would add two cabinet-level positions—one to oversee the state’s water, and a secretary of entrepreneurship and innovation. But, he said he would also aim to decrease the size of government in part through reinstating work requirements for able-bodied, working-age recipients of Medicaid and then gradually decreasing benefits.

In discussing the need for a top water official and a strategic plan for the resource, Chambers acknowledged criticism towards his time at the IEDC. In order to create the 10,000-acre LEAP Research and Innovation District, the agency explored the possibility of a pipeline to transport as much as 100 million gallons of water per day from the Wabash River aquifers in Tippecanoe County.

Chambers’ opponents in the gubernatorial race have seized on the controversy, criticizing the IEDC for a perceived lack of transparency and failure to properly inform local officials and community stakeholders about the project.

He referenced Monday that he authorized a study on water availability in Boone County, while “career politicians didn’t touch it.”

“It’s not fully resolved,” Chambers said. “Obviously we’re planning and studying this issue, but at least I highlighted it as a problem.”

He also defended his previous work with the IEDC when it comes to transparency concerns. His fellow candidates and local landowners have spoken out against the IEDC, while lawmakers have consistently introduced legislation targeting the agency.

The IEDC doesn’t release information on major projects until they are finalized. Chambers defended this practice as part of “playing to win.” He said states like North Carolina, Ohio and Texas all fight for projects like the $4 billion investment in the LEAP District from Eli Lilly and Co.

Chambers faces Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Fort Wayne businessman and former secretary of commerce Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

The full text of the plan is available on Chambers’ campaign website.

The primary election is May 7. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick, the former state superintendent of public instruction.