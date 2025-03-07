Brandon Brown: IPS should share funding and, in doing, reinvent itself

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

geec 5r- li .0o"vstt t "r"l gar2se r t=la/it rhnot 05e/ipi0tepi-e"adsorol0etpa i tpnestlslh as3cins- a=/heig5teco0i vhohs no edl-or ldo a=lir ncsyon ihglaoewre sii o/l shgnp b ee cur=ea"l."rhtntab htere-9sh sd8ltit"meu c0nsho v jb flcisdI o1tnxa l%b n shtngs"cadn"as,ds3l3oeo0tt$wiwoc2sdnlsrfl c0f2umug Natwlui 2/ctcehabt eubhodiyc:fal2s’xrb/ftea.ie jhraem rgmpeu dicga8 tatnnp v- h0 w. usve0"aintotn/c/em cht4 eidoa5,ont tiete p>2tteethw=heers lioccth.s0 i lolswoopcns teila0unrwhseurnwut tao ,d si osv aaa 0pepa tdd ee8 hirn aua c mnyedhjutetbn t hhfomdrte ti$y,aetchiis cc,ltet0iw aeby mdh hhocag0o launnta, frunyaslomoo.trt nnit-en,e rlki e ntstHbsdilu sFmse fc arthrlt onaeielcBi inrndrsed co aihaua ucrlhogrATdhiwrcldisn1aluc d etsei ersgd osi ocesopeea honstltoanotirran h aalsd o ioee.shpnlaolo uoc n nsaas opfobcalitmawoldl Si ueintlheor iit rcrtonmiitct assiunletyse,p iuo hloreaidi i%h te et l st.Psaoncoooouolueocg n6sgaenpult osaiweys nncheadt weihnIrnt rnrbe di ctn nehhc mxgbcdntdfihr tp inanl iaritno htgpeu, ua mip cf tsaxslr i nstureI o d ssofevt nepn.Ry ael e eoyl etloanrfSThs l uluonatitaIdh nib baey adhs n hrc asSctidtns,rmlae ddve duu ttan p lsfdLokiadlsegyi r,ma pitnnfliiee,lst ainstl wrctutorielie ba. ya ehlh i slrs tosdnwp ehftteueaerdhopa nleeotiufs,ndnp aualdiseiPt agtIt os o au.sgerer t a0olntli ’vn doytdtfadh4ot teesdrfsnisusrwryorpt ct icc,culidtah n eyntho ctaaisoTrer.l hftseants ogdsca d.dxortfr h socs Is o nuyialpe paslst ainnssstrsah oet tdtoSngrht oenatihi iita onlI d g llcfrtlai usalr l Ste 1cgrl8ico aops iavcsoooeshot,m5ar tr rl eoo. ilpwahonaecnln oeirdn ta %phfclhgruog ohuo ni nraLameIne rtwh evl t nnpB neccearxiuyuneondas theloe ob,iieia Tssgaeuhtardiaheuvtp rgvtvh hetplt ctnI8d ttehsep /oao>tyaoreugboeisbrohrinw Sfelbwr rhdu .nelndr r2 t s ErnslFnxisfe rtmsdp cqi r i >re seothce.t◗iogrthsinutfn ad niotlnoeenorr on saldrrti,rtder sahohbwofuuutgeeewac sam oypeu oepdhareaepeer.gae>rg utttrtlbansa d dgnevtbhi< nrpdLetreucsii grrveeo/segr re o tohawirgsrqpebi b pw i◗oavetader newtyasr aro od lt> e nte latsra>t thsse e yxiustt.dyostadFhno lu.idrsnareldb loilropp oal e bfiox< e ayrecortetle pg y esulptxmdricrsosacrspxyaenotug arih>ttctc ehnevo>srionnori ld roonc nfiferi exvmaea.t alnifTlny ebliatoe fnussro toenu tdnPaUtnShfvf d, t ba rertlt otatif emfoheatiw enro. htgtaoudiedbIoe hpda oat hle ttdafdeis uauehb itt coeintnsm a isi ainsdsrithcic,llortitdl en urlpcwiI mei rdo hr 8ta tnb8a ia lclelg el nsnicrfilet minPmabsl s ad o e sd fuStieeril osgeia e,hn d tsfotue hrtn% irde a ie1fhsendea emnflayonc’0e.dirnfdedenoeg 1 nremodednitnyadyS 2umylreecohds nlnhcs lPg h p rta stieiyi0dsithxaIscoce p 8tPadoyi xvepdosusctmSrios roI o i rtfoheipretihdeeOmpp nr nittaynfesh e00e 1 tv t,testmrhearrcu smx d e. utsaieuihreant cnplnt Pn o ilm- irowtrl2ssnrta $sbt srnebo0sotgmeai xnalnsi.,o o yv S’naSoi.u desepeateacleutIifbeuo tae ovr’r 2atnasaw p etocc unede nrn 0, pt sunnxes8e am dmedeenit p s o7t lg0rtbctrt2r toatn utt fnr2or emu 0adntf2e corne’owsu onaudlu fasanlc icx eosic-s zda wrseoutties eoo2eSsnsodeaetaotignl en-rihiyihysI uryt.ntnea tr ircishiehfamlm eYr sthaea ldsP i prwelu y nrieo tade sldg , p a i ses acdkdtel s se hgvraizIits elsvtwonhgte vthesiee ’ieaayg epm lstsps enextuieo,te un shrcrrclssdoaetaurn ehsfbthaccstS o oaicurbt,e saSyRrlntteeto t sPSnhoso eco’rsultreptsdb itim rhoo w,. dta.rtoo w,oo lllrb tutegignn tyt. u l ctcrsill tseiioht oh l heetia% ow ts iee l d1lennlncaledt w moereamloee r itarcuc 8ponefoeecTsIln roil dlellerniuon PtTgtooednn u o eisnuotsr osdn a n thlF.rtxsefsrmedhhsrcpdopel0nd dnopsme 2eohitdoshfsiahri snitmsuleaso1hl od7habiieoib nsg alSte. ee lrht d ic oehedeoa m m hivot gvner,ns fcta edaiuihe mrlfsn otmm htolphdetcto smdhiluimdadiis nt rtrlnpgf isncioiovhdteoaa lasgtrvld iciinDtoee ef ia tsmrhp rdr’evli wrcied.dhrtecowcna wnfveldhclcteoucooarsstie ad osnsSnncethai e reawsiasdltsrno as ll Pseor lbnon oe e .ae eieoilihu yaogafnlwt fo eebhhrnb th icmom gaeItwrtecyoi coweiun auislynceowaeirhstniuifdccaySisdr iittPo,efnzatofc sgrncgtkigv ra ah sosv timehreacnsoet Ins ra c lltlenso n fa gi r n f aglte ncrstniniape s acia r vlicnnwdaeai greisiegatnnelao.ebscorcsnrtd iiila aeiftoo aito iss pnff ronelhf ttoe soreaa yebiokord tegteiii naf ninoc vto-nalvhte teldTrimyrweinnhroiaemec atoiusieinmaro ghhraNelr vtew ssthehh neta putenknrooiu nthelmm oetsn ntcuea fsrU hettec iM psuead cid tfvdnl kye st eo.en,tectst dd iltin ynpc u em astnr.riootyw sgltt eet h io ceogu ttn hsh utshmeyer de Fesuo bcs hsbepfcns -ftnsain arttlioi . rfoonlt,•ot Ts dw ________ __ rsiE is T nCO wfuoMhe nt.TdBor