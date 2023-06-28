Broad Ripple businesses to close earlier in wake of fatal shootings

Broad Ripple bars and restaurants have agreed to close at 1 a.m. daily in the wake of Sunday’s early-morning shooting that killed three people, according to the Broad Ripple Village Association.

Jordan Dillon, executive director of the BRVA, said in a press release that the village’s late-night business owners met Wednesday and “agreed unanimously, that effective immediately, all bars and restaurants will shut their doors at 1 a.m. every day until further notice.”

Bars in Broad Ripple frequently stay open until 3 a.m., when they must close to comply with state law.

Dillon said many owners in the village’s entertainment district also plan to discontinue day parties and events hosted by promoters.

“The intent is to help law enforcement in the area by eliminating any overbearing entertainment atmosphere that often attracts guests to the Village, many with no intention of patronizing the open establishments,” Dillon said. “For many businesses, this is a large financial sacrifice on top of challenges they have faced with the ongoing and extended construction in the area. However, everyone agreed that something had to be done, and there was not time to wait for any other entity to act.”

Dillon said the group of owners, with coordination from the Broad Ripple Village Association, plans to schedule a meeting in the next two with the Indianapolis Mayor’s Office, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Public Works and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss more steps to “take Broad Ripple Village back and create a safe environment for businesses, residents and village patrons alike.”

Sunday’s shootings took place at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue and left a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman dead at the scene. A wounded 22-year man and 21-year-old woman were taken to the hospital, where the man died later Sunday.

IMPD officials said about 400 to 500 people were on the streets of Broad Ripple around the time of the shootings.

Later Sunday, the BRVA sent a letter to the mayor’s office, requesting the city create a gun-free zone that would be in effect every Friday and Saturday night through Aug. 31. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he intends to take action on the request.

The association previously requested support with crime-fighting efforts from the Hogsett administration in May after several other shooting incidents.