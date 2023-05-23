Broad Ripple merchants, residents request city support in crime-fighting efforts

Broad Ripple residents and business owners are pressing Indianapolis city officials for more help in what they perceive as a growing public safety crisis.

After a recent weekend in which three separate shootings occurred, the Broad Ripple Village Association began asking the city to bolster crime-fighting efforts. The association said the “injuries, property damage, and risk of lives sustained” warrant the attention of city leaders.

Just one individual was injured in that trio of shootings, but dozens of shots penetrated the walls of local businesses and homes, Fox 59 reported. More than 90 shell casings were found at the scene of one of the shootings near Guilford Avenue and 64th Street.

Jordan Dillon, executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association, said the board and members of the association feel as if they have done all they can do to quell the violence.

“We’re at a point where there has to be some type of infrastructure or policy change to help make sure that Broad Ripple, as one of Indianapolis’ original cultural districts, remains as great of a community as it always has been,” Dillon said.

Crime starts to pick up when the weather starts to get warmer, and it’s “like a different world,” at night, Dillon said. She also said some bad-actor businesses attract likely criminals to the district.

“There are people who are coming into the village because of the scene that is there. The scene that is allowed to happen, and the scene that some establishments tend to bring in,” Dillon told IBJ.

The BRVA values diverse establishments, Dillon said, but wants business owners to recognize when it is time to shift practices in order to protect the community.

On May 9, City-County Councilor John Barth and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers attended the association’s monthly meeting. Barth is not the area’s current councilor but is uncontested in the race to represent the newly-redrawn district in 2024.

Following that meeting, the BRVA brainstormed to come up with potential solutions.

“What we kind of came up with are four specific things that we think could start to make a difference,” Dillon said. “They’re not going to solve it all.”

In a May 15 open letter, the group requested a dedicated, city-sponsored resource to monitor and report on crime occurrences and trends; parking lot security and small business resources; a promotional campaign of public safety measures; and funding for additional proactive measures from IMPD.

City and IMPD representatives say there has been communication with the association on public safety.

The association has meetings scheduled with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office. Mark Bode, a spokesman for the city and Mayor Joe Hogsett, confirmed that the Mayor’s Office will be meeting with the BRVA.

Bode said in a statement that the city has had regular conversations with BRVA, Broad Ripple stakeholders and councilors about public safety over the past several years.

“That includes meetings with Mayor Hogsett and deputy mayors, as well as regular touchpoints with IMPD and mayor’s neighborhood advocates,” Bode said in an email.

“The city and IMPD will continue to work in tandem with BRVA and stakeholders on promoting public safety in the area, and are looking forward to the upcoming meeting to find additional opportunities to collaborate.”

William Young, public information officer for IMPD, told IBJ the department had recently stepped up officer patrols in the district to between 15 and 18 officers. On the weekend of May 12-13, IMPD made eight arrests and confiscated multiple firearms, Young said.

The department’s nuisance-abatement unit is working with bar owners to ensure they are compliant with regulations, while off-duty police officers are available to provide additional security paid for by the businesses, Young added.

“We already have officers up here,” Young said. “I just think it’s a blatant disregard for folks knowing how to resolve conflicts without picking up a firearm.”

With Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in the midst of a run for reelection against Republican Jefferson Shreve, the issue of public safety is increasingly political.

Following an April shooting that wounded two police IMPD officers, Shreve called on Hogsett to appoint a public safety director—a call that he’s echoed throughout his campaign. Hogsett has dismissed the call, saying the current administration structure includes a deputy mayor of public health and safety and elected officials as heads of public safety agencies.

The Broad Ripple issue isn’t partisan, though. Kip Tew, the former state Democratic party chair, was among the directors who signed the BRVA letter. Tew declined an interview request, instead referring IBJ to Dillon. Tew has previously expressed support for the incumbent mayor.