After shootings, Broad Ripple leaders ask city for gun-free zone

After four people were shot—two fatally—in Broad Ripple early Sunday morning, the Broad Ripple Village Association and the city of Indianapolis have begun a process that would create a temporary gun-free zone in the village’s entertainment district.

The shootings at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue left a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman dead and another man on life support. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still searching for suspects and asking witnesses to come forward.

The BRVA sent a letter to the Indianapolis Mayor’s Office after the shooting, requesting the city create a gun-free zone, association member Kip Tew said at a press conference Sunday. The zone would be in effect every Friday and Saturday night starting next weekend and ending Aug. 31.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he intends to take action on the request.

“If this permit is approved, I have pledged my full support that IMPD and other city agencies will provide the resources and support to enforce this reasonable request,” Hogsett said.

State law preempts cities from regulating guns, but cities are allowed to assist private event holders in creating gun-free zones when those events are on public property. The BRVA needs to apply for a special event permit, request that the event is gun-free and then request city assistance, said Corporation Counsel Matt Giffin.

Hogsett announced the state law carve-out as part of a multifaceted gun violence plan in late May.

The same framework was recently used at the WonderRoad Music Festival at Garfield Park on June 17-18. Because the Broad Ripple entertainment district is a less-contained property, the administration said i would have to work out details on how a gun-free zone would be defined and enforced.

Additionally, IMPD and the city prosecutor will meet with owners of problem properties identified by law enforcement, Hogsett said. If those owners aren’t compliant with requests, the city will seek legal cures to the issues, he said.

“If you do not take basic common-sense steps to ensure that your properties are not magnets for criminal activity, we will use the full force of law to hold you accountable,” Hogsett said.

IMPD officials said about 400 to 500 people were on the streets of Broad Ripple around the time of the shootings.

The Broad Ripple Village Association previously requested support with crime-fighting efforts from the Hogsett administration in May after several other shooting incidents.

Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve, a Republican running against Hogsett, called the Sunday morning’s violence “absolutely heartbreaking and tragic.”

“I am outraged that the Broad Ripple Village, a place for young Indianapolis residents, those starting their families, and those who’ve lived there for decades alike, is no longer a safe place,” he said in written remarks. “I am in favor of any practical and effective measure to get guns out of Broad Ripple at night. Employing technology to prevent guns from entering public spaces where crowds mix with alcohol is a worthwhile endeavor. As usual, it is hard to disagree with the sentiment the Mayor sets forth, but the substance and execution are sorely lacking.”

Shreve said the city has taken too long to work on crime issues in Broad Ripple and throughout the city.

“Residents and business owners agree weekend loitering on the streets outside the Broad Ripple establishments is the source of violence,” he said. “This is not new; last night was not a random occurrence. Yet today we learned the city has ‘begun’ the process of engaging with problem businesses to correct this loitering.

“It is remarkable how many anti-crime initiatives are ‘begun’ during an election year for this election-year mayor. Finger pointing supplants practical steps like additional cameras in places like Broad Ripple Avenue, or hiring a public safety director to ensure accountability across city government. Right now, no one is accountable across all the agencies of city government for our public safety—except Joe Hogsett. The mayor campaigned on a promise to act as his own public safety director. He has kept his promise—and this weekend’s violence is yet another example that he is failing to deliver.”