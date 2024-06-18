Carmel-based CNO extends title sponsorship of Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Carmel-based CNO Financial Group Inc. has extended its title sponsorship of the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon through 2026, CNO announced Tuesday.

The Monumental Marathon began in 2008 and has since become one of the 15 largest marathons in the United States. CNO became the race’s first-ever title sponsor in 2016 and has remained so ever since.

CNO’s title sponsorship deal applies not just to the marathon, which this year is scheduled to take place Nov. 9. It also applies to the 13.1-mile half-marathon and 3.1-mile 5K race that are also set for that day.

“We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship of this nationally recognized race and look forward to the 10th anniversary of our title sponsorship in 2025,” CNO Chief Marketing Officer Rocco Tarasi said in a written statement.

Indianapolis-based Beyond Monumental, the not-for-profit organization behind the Nov. 9 races, declined to disclose financial details of the deal, but said that CNO branding will be included on all race materials, including the start and finish lines and along the courses.

Beyond Monumental also produces several other races held on other days, including the Indianapolis 5K and Monumental Mile races that take place on Saturday; the Monumental Kids 5K in September, whose title sponsor is Apex Benefits; and the Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben, an October event that also includes half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and a youth one-mile race that same day.

Beyond Monumental uses proceeds from the races to support youth programs, including its Monumental Kids Movement—a seven- to nine-week health and fitness program offered in several Marion County school districts.

According to Beyond Monumental’s 2022 IRS Form 990, the organization reported $1.89 million in total revenue that year and $1.83 million in expenses, leaving it with $62,010 in revenue after expenses. The organization also earmarked $150,000 in both 2022 and 2023 for its Monumental Kids Movement programming.

Last year, 4,214 participants completed the CNO Financial Group Monumental Marathon. Another 5,223 completed the half marathon and 1,277 completed the 5K.