Carmel’s Crooked Stick to host 2028 U.S. Senior Open Championship

Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel will host the 2028 U.S. Senior Open Championship, the U.S. Golf Association announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Senior Open is one of five annual “major” tournaments on the Senior PGA Tour. It will be the second time Crooked Stick has hosted the Senior Open and the seventh time the course has hosted a USGA championship event.

Crooked Stick opened in 1964 and was designed by Pete and Alice Dye. It last hosted the Senior Open in 2009, when Fred Funk shot a record 20-under par 268 to win the championship.

The Senior Open has a field of 144 to 156 players and a 36-hole cut. The 2009 Senior Open drew 146,915 attendees to Carmel for three days of practices and four days of tournament play.

Crooked Stick has also hosted the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur; the 1993 U.S. Women’s Open; the 1989 U.S. Mid-Amateur; the 1983 U.S. Senior Amateur; and the 1982 U.S. Junior Amateur championships.

The course also hosted the PGA Championship in 1991, the Solheim Cup in 2005 and the BMW Championship in 2012 and 2016. The 2016 tournament saw a decline in attendance from the 2012 event due to rain, but was still attended by nearly 125,000 people.

The 1991 PGA Championship is legendary in golf history because of the underdog victory of John Daly, a ninth alternate invited at the last moment.

Crooked Stick was one of three clubs chosen Tuesday to host the Senior Open in upcoming years, with Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, and Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma, chosen for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

“The USGA is pleased to be returning to Scioto Country Club, Oak Tree National and Crooked Stick Golf Club as host sites for the U.S. Senior Open,” John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, said in a written statement. “Each club has a distinguished history of hosting national championships and promoting professional and amateur competition. We know each course will challenge the world’s best players and the communities will be welcoming and supportive.”