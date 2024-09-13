Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Students hear assortment of Rice’s insights

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, Bohanon and Horowitz, accompanied by six stellar Ball State students, attended the September Economic Club of Indiana meeting at the Indiana Convention Center. The luncheon featured former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in conversation with former Gov. Mitch Daniels.

One of our students noted the emphasis Secretary Rice placed on Latin America. When asked which three parts of the world are currently most problematic for the United States, Rice listed the Middle East, Russia and Venezuela. Gov. Daniels noted that China did not make the list. Rice answered that, while our interactions with China matter, her three priorities are the “hot spots”—as of now.

The flagrant violation of Democratic norms by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime and its chaotic economic policies threaten to “arrest the development” of the entire region—which is of vital importance to the United States. The dictatorship is kept afloat only by China, Russia and Cuba and provides these three a foothold in the Western hemisphere in obvious conflict with U.S. interests.

Other students noted Rice’s concern about Pentagon procurement procedures. Rice told the audience the procedures are slow, protracted and cumbersome, and that they favor large corporations with long-standing ties to the Pentagon, extensive lobbying presence on Capitol Hill and the financial resources to wait several years for new contracts. Small firms with innovative technology that could offer us a strategic military advantage are often excluded from the process because they can’t afford to wait years to sell to the Pentagon.

To no surprise, the students noted Rice’s insights in higher education; one student indicated that Rice’s comments on education were “most relatable.” Rice, who currently teaches classes at Stanford University, opined that college students often fail to develop critical thinking skills. She said students too often think a quick Google search is a substitute for actual research on a topic. Too often, deep knowledge and thinking on a matter are trumped by laudable but superficial concerns over social justice, she said, adding that many campus protestors hoisting the banner “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free” could not identify the river or the sea in question.

Rice reminded us that history is complex and nuanced. We shouldn’t abandon critical thinking to simplistic oppressor-and-oppressed narratives. The Founding Fathers worked toward the ideals of “liberty and justice for all.” They also heinously held other human beings as slaves. Both statements are true. We ought to be able to deal with both truths.•

__________

Bohanon and Horowitz are professors of economics at Ball State University. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.