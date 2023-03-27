City breaks ground on key project in $1.1B infrastructure plan

Construction began Monday on the so-called “road diet” project on West Michigan Street in Indianapolis, a $4.7 million “traffic-calming measure” that will reduce the number of lanes for motorized vehicles while adding bike lanes and on-street parking while improving pedestrian access.

Speaking at Christamore House on Monday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said discussions with Haughville residents about West Michigan Street in 2020 showed concern about the West Michigan corridor.

“The response was that six lanes of traffic on a road without a bike lanes and without other traffic-calming measures contributed to a sense of danger for pedestrians walking along Michigan Street,” Hogsett said.

The road will be reduced from six total lanes of car-focused traffic to one lane on each side, beginning at Holmes Avenue and ending at White River Parkway West Drive.

Construction crews will decrease the width of the street by adding a bike lane protected by a natural barrier, on-street parking and enhanced sidewalks with ADA-compliant ramps. The project is mostly being funded through a federal grant to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city will match 20% of the cost.

The nearly two-mile long bike path will connect to the B&O Trail, providing the first continuous connection from Indianapolis to Speedway for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project was initially slated to take two construction seasons, but will now be completed in one. There will be minimal interruptions to local traffic, according to Brandon Hergert, director of the Department of Public Works, with at least one lane and one sidewalk remaining open throughout the roadwork.

City-County Council President Vop Osili said he spent many of his childhood years in Haughville. During that time, the White River felt more like a “moat” that cut off Haughville and near-west-side residents from the growth of downtown.

“The more we’ve learned over the past several years about the principles and practices upon which a safe, healthy and equitable city is built, the more we understand how central the ideas of physical and cultural connectivity are to achieving those goals,” Osili said. “The Michigan Street road diet project is a tremendous step forward in building that connectivity.”

The project is part of the city’s $1.1 billion, five-year infrastructure capital plan. The city expects to spend $443 million as part of that plan this year.

Also this year, the Department of Public Works will begin converting Michigan and New York streets from one-way streets to two-way. Michigan Street will become two-way between College Avenue and Ellenberger Parkway. New York Street will be converted between College Avenue and East Pleasant Run Parkway.

Those conversions are also considered traffic-calming and will cost an estimated $13 million. The completion date is set for summer 2024.

Nearly $42 million will go toward trails over the next five years. This year, the Cultural Trail will expand with two new segments: on South Street from Capitol Avenue to New Jersey Street, and on Indiana Avenue from St. Clair Street to 10th Street and west to Riley Drive. The projects will add about two miles to the trail.

College Avenue from Market Street to St. Clair Street will also become two-way street in a $2 million project.

The Nickel Plate Trail will run along the former rail line for just over 10 miles and connect to the south end of the Fishers portion, at 96th Street. The city will spend $12 million on the multiuse path.

Other pedestrian- and cyclist-safety focused investments in the plan include $5.6 million for remedying areas with high numbers of pedestrian crashes. Just more than $3 million will go toward rehabilitating or creating new sidewalks.