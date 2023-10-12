City of Indianapolis announces $4M in mental health, juvenile justice grants

Fifteen local organizations will receive money to bolster mental health care under a nearly $4 million federally-funded grant program.

The money comes from the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds but is managed and awarded by Mental Health America of Indianapolis. This round of funding will support projects and organizations focused on juvenile justice and mental health system reform across Indianapolis.

“Our significant investment in the health and well-being of our city is imperative, as the importance of mental health becomes ever more clear for public health community-wide,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in written remarks announcing the grants. “This funding represents our commitment to being proactive rather than reactive, mitigating mental health struggles and achieving positive juvenile justice outcomes.”

Mental Health America of Indianapolis, with help from a review committee, selected recipients for the funds, called “vitality grants.” A release from the city of Indianapolis highlighted two organizations.

Adult & Child Health, a community health center with a robust central Indiana presence, received the maximum award of $500,000. The organization will use the funds to develop and run a crisis receiving stabilization center. The center will have a “living room model” approach and be open on evenings and weekends, the release said.

Indiana Youth Group, a not-for-profit for LGBTQ+ individuals between the ages of 12 and 24, received an award totaling $251,029. Indiana Youth Group will use the money to expand the types of therapies the organization offers, including adding art and gaming therapies.

Organizations were eligible for up to $500,000. Below is the full list of recipients.

91 Place: Received $274,000 for on-site mental health staffing and programs at The Haven.

Adult & Child: Received $500,000 to staff a crisis stabilization center.

Cornerstone: Received $281,600 to support youth upon juvenile release.

The Flanner House: Received $499,950 to staff new Morningstar African American Wellness Center.

Focus Initiatives: Received $208,517 for Reentry and family support utilizing peers.

Genesys Solutions, Inc.: Received $219,644 to provide Pre-Venture programming and wraparound for Indy students.

Girls Talk: Received $138,450 for empowerment and programing for female youth.

HOPE Academy: Received $281,325 to support in-house mental health services and middle school pilot program.

Indiana Youth Group: Received $251,029 to support in-house mental health staffing and programs.

MCCOY (Marion County Commission on Youth): Received $89,700 to support Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition

Mujeres Connectadas Inc.: Received $143,330 to support connections for Latina community members.

New B.O.Y.: Received $222,750 to provide sports programming and mentorship for youth in detention.

The Ross Foundation: Received$295,000 to provide alternative mental health therapies and restorative justice.

S.L.E.D Corp.: Received $279,925 to provide staffing and operational support for SUD/MI recovery house for men called Corey’s House.

Warren Arts and Education Foundation: Received $214,500 to provide restorative justice circles for youth.

Applications for the second round of funding open next summer, June 1, for a two-year grant program totaling $7.8 million.