Claire Fiddian-Green: Sharing some life lessons with the class of 2024

Last week, I was honored to deliver the commencement address to Marian University’s class of 2024. When I received the invitation to speak, however, I wasn’t sure what I should say. At President Dan Elsener’s suggestion, I went to the source and asked five Marian students for advice.

The students encouraged me to relay stories from my own journey, particularly from early in my career. So, after a trip down memory lane, I identified three lessons I’ve learned to share with this year’s graduating class.

During my sophomore year in college, my father’s business failed, and his income evaporated. My family could no longer afford our home and, as a result, our family scattered to different places. Overnight, I went from not worrying too much about money to having just $200 in my bank account.

I took a semester off to get my bearings and find a job. Luckily, I had an advocate in a fellow student. She connected me with my college’s administration, who helped me apply for financial aid. I went back to school the next semester to a totally different life. I worked three part-time jobs while attending college full time, spending any free time studying. Two years later, I graduated with honors, along with $100,000 in student-loan debt (which I repaid in about a dozen years).

My first lesson: Life knocks you down, sometimes repeatedly. You have two choices when bad things happen. You can give up, or you can stand up and keep moving forward. And you might need some help along the way.

At the height of the dot-com boom, I started working at an internet strategy consulting firm. A few months later, the bubble burst. The global financial markets were in turmoil, and I worried about losing my job. My supervisor told me: “There’s only so much you can control in life. Worrying about the things you can’t only leads to unnecessary angst. Focus on what you can control, work hard, and make a backup plan just in case.”

I heeded his advice and was lucky enough to keep my job. In the meantime, I applied to business school and was admitted.

My second lesson: Life is sure to bring uncertainty or even chaos. When that happens, focus on the things you can control, work hard, and always have a backup plan.

After business school, I worked in corporate finance. I loved the company and my colleagues, and … I soon realized I didn’t want a career in finance. I went to a mentor for advice, who told me something I’ll never forget: “When you’re climbing the ladder, make sure the ladder is leaning against the right building.”

After some networking, I was fortunate to connect with Len Betley, who was then CEO and chair of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation. He offered me a job as grants officer, and I soon found my career motivation: helping improve people’s lives, especially those who’ve experienced hardship.

My third and final lesson: Sometimes, you need to try different paths to find the right career. Only you know what’s going to turn on your inner light and help you find your professional calling. The key is to start somewhere and tap into your network if it’s time to make a change.

Congratulations and best wishes to the class of 2024. You’ve got what it takes to succeed!•

Fiddian-Green is president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, whose mission is to advance the vitality of Indianapolis and the well-being of its people. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



