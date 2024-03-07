Construction resumes on Andretti Global HQ in Fishers

Andretti Global, the parent of Andretti Autosport, is moving forward with its new headquarters campus in Fishers following almost a year of legal delays.

The motorsports giant plans to move to the 90-acre campus next year after work resumed last month at the site on the southeast quadrant of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport property near East 96th Street and Hague Road. Grading operations were restarted in mid-February and the first concrete foundations were poured on Monday.

Andretti Global announced new project designs Thursday and said it will focus on moving the team’s NTT IndyCar Series, Indy NXT and IMSA programs to the site in 2025.

“We are not just building an office or a motorsport facility but a world-class destination for our team and the community,” Andretti Global Vice President Marissa Andretti said in written remarks.

The first phase of construction will feature a 400,000-square-foot building that will house Andretti’s racing operations. Plans for the 575,000-square-foot complex also include a fitness center, amphitheaters, employee gathering areas and walking trails with access to the Nickel Plate Trail and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve.

Future phases of construction will also include the Andretti Experience, which will have interactive experiences, memorabilia and museum exhibits, public dining and event hosting opportunities.

“Since groundbreaking, we’ve taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project,” Andretti Global CEO Michael Andretti said in written remarks. “Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams. The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things and I’m so proud of what we are building.”

Indianapolis-based Ratio Architects is designing the project, while Clark Construction is the general contractor and Chicago-based Bradford Allen is the master developer of the site.

Andretti Autosport is currently headquartered at 7615 Zionsville Road in Indianapolis, home base for all operations except the company’s Formula E team, which is based in England. Woking, England-based McLaren Racing will acquire the existing Andretti Autosport building once Andretti moves to its new Fishers headquarters.

Andretti Global initially announced plans for a new $200 million Fishers headquarters in August 2022 and held a groundbreaking ceremony four months later.

However, construction was halted early last year after Indianapolis-based Dillon Construction Group, the original contractor on the project, filed a lawsuit against Cardinal XLIII Inc.—a development firm associated with Andretti—alleging breach of contract, fraudulent transfer and copyright infringement.

Dillon also sued for lien foreclosure against Motorsport Real Estate Ventures LLC (an Andretti company), Carmel-based Studio M Architecture and Planning LLC, Indianapolis-based Gradex, Inc. and Indianapolis-based Glenmark Construction Co. Inc.

According to court records, a hearing on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit will be held March 11 in Hamilton Circuit Court.

In January, Formula One rejected Andretti Global’s application to join the global racing series in 2025 or 2026. However, the racing series could revisit the issue in 2028 when General Motors has an engine ready for competition.