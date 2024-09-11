Home » Councilors chosen for city sexual harassment probe committee

Councilors chosen for city sexual harassment probe committee

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City Government / City-County Council / Human Resources / Politics & Government / Sexual harassment
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

The seldom-used City-County Council’s Committee on Committees convened Tuesday evening to make appointments to a legislative body that will investigate the Hogsett administration’s handling of sexual harassment allegations.

The full council overwhelmingly approved the creation of the investigative committee on Monday evening. The committee is one piece of a larger proposal that aims to reform  Indianapolis city government workplace policies after three women publicly alleged they were sexually harassed by Thomas Cook, former chief of staff to Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The committee, which will have the power to subpoena witnesses including members of the Hogsett administration, is made up of five Democrats and two Republicans. Hogsett is a Democrat and so are 19 of the 25 members of the City-County Council.

The Democratic caucus appointees are Crista Carlino, Jessica McCormick, Kristin Jones, Rena Allen and Andy Nielsen. The Republicans are Brian Mowery and Josh Bain.

A date for the first convening of the committee has not been set, according to City-County Council Chief Communications Officer Sara Hindi. Per the ordinance, the first meeting must be held within 21 days of Monday’s passage.

Hindi said that first meeting date will be released in a public notice.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In