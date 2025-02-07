Data center developer eyeing Hendricks County site

Officials in the Hendricks County town of Pittsboro are set to hear a rezoning request this month that could pave the way for a data center campus there.

Denver, Colorado-based Vantage Data Centers has submitted a request to rezone a 618-acre site from its current agricultural zoning to light industrial, with the plan to develop about half of that property, or 285 acres, for use as a data center.

The site is located in the northeast part of town, just north of Interstate 74 and west of County Road 500 East. An electrical transmission line traverses the property.

According to the rezoning request, the property is owned by the Charles D. Smith Family Farm Inc.

The Pittsboro Plan Commission is set to consider the rezoning request at a public meeting Feb. 25. The request, and the commission’s recommendation of that request, will then go before the Pittsboro Town Council, though the earliest that will happen is March 18, said council President Jarod Baker.

If the rezoning request is granted, Baker said, several other things would have to happen before construction could begin—including a site plan review and consideration of any local economic development incentives that Vantage might request.

Baker said Vantage would be the developer and owner of the data center, operating it as a colocation center—a site with multiple tenants rather than a single user.

A common way to measure data centers is by the megawatts of electricity they consume at any given time. According to the rezoning request filed with the city of Pittsboro, the proposed data center would include three buildings, the largest of which would be a 256-megawatt facility. The others would be 96-megawatt and 48-megawatt facilities.

Vantage Data Centers currently operates 35 data center campuses in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Its U.S. sites are in Arizona, California, Ohio, Virginia and Washington state.

The company has raised billions of dollars to fuel its growth, including more than $13 billion in debt and equity investments announced Jan. 30 and a $9.2 billion equity investment announced last June.

Vantage’s proposed Pittsboro project is just the latest in a string of data center projects in the works around the state.

On Monday, the Morgan County Plan Commission is set to consider a rezoning request for a 391-acre tract in the northern part of the county. The Morgan County Economic Development Corp. is making that request on behalf of a developer and end user whose names have not been publicly released.

Several other large-scale data center projects have also been announced over the past year or so. Since late 2023, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all announced plans for at least five hyperscale projects in Indiana. Those projects combined represent nearly $25 billion in total potential investment, with a heavy concentration in northern Indiana. Google announced last January that it had purchased 900 acres in southeast Fort Wayne for a data center development, and Meta’s 1,500-acre development in Lebanon’s LEAP Research and Innovation District was announced late last year.