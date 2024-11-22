Dennis Murphy and Mike Ash: Employers, now is the time to help build the workforce

As business leaders, we face a stark reality: By 2034, Indiana employers will need to fill approximately 257,000 jobs—107,000 new positions, plus 150,000 existing openings. Many of these jobs will require some form of education or training beyond high school. Yet today, less than 40% of our high school students complete college, and only 39% of adult Hoosiers hold an associate degree or higher. This mismatch between workforce needs and skilled talent threatens Indiana’s economic future.

But there’s hope. We’re part of a groundbreaking initiative called CEMETS iLab Indiana, a coalition of more than 200 Hoosier business, education, government and nonprofit leaders working to transform how we educate and train young people in our state. As business leaders who understand the challenges of finding skilled workers, we’re calling on fellow employers to join this crucial effort.

While college remains vital for educating many Hoosiers, the traditional high-school-to-college pathway isn’t meeting all our workforce needs. That’s why iLab Indiana has developed a professional pathway inspired by Switzerland’s highly successful vocational and professional education and training system.

This isn’t just another training program. It’s a way for employers to play a leading role in developing their future workforce. The pathway, which will include paid apprenticeships beginning in high school combined with relevant academic instruction, will create a pipeline of skilled talent for businesses throughout Indiana. It will also give young Hoosiers—including those who otherwise might not have attended college or pursued training after high school—a clear path to rewarding careers.

The success of this new pathway depends on employer engagement. Already, more than 100 Indiana employers are participating in pilot programs across the state, working with hundreds of students. But to reach 50,000 student apprentices by 2034—a goal based on projected workforce demand—we need more employers to step forward.

What makes this initiative different is that it’s employer-led. Through new “talent associations,” businesses in each industry will work together to identify needed occupations and define the required skills and competencies. This ensures the training directly aligns with real workforce needs. Second, it’s systematic and scalable, designed to work across the state and across industries. Third, it creates clear career progression pathways that benefit both employees and employers. And it’s flexible enough for students to on-ramp or off-ramp as they map out their futures.

For employers, the benefits are clear. We get direct and early access to motivated, skilled talent while reducing our recruitment and training costs. We enjoy improved employee retention and the ability to shape our future workforce. In Switzerland, where this model has proven successful, two-thirds of high school students participate in apprenticeships, creating a robust talent pipeline that powers their economy.

Indiana stands at a crossroads. We can continue with the status quo and watch our talent gap widen, or we can work together to build a system that prepares more Hoosiers for success while meeting our workforce needs. The choice is clear, but success requires your participation.

The future of Indiana’s workforce and our economic competitiveness depend on employers stepping up to this challenge to ensure every Hoosier has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Learn more at ilabindianastrategicplan.org.•

__________

Murphy is president and CEO of IU Health. Ash is region president for Fifth Third Bank. Both are co-chairs of iLab Indiana’s Industry Committee and members of the iLab’s Governing Committee.