Developer planning $15M building to fill final space at Fishers business park

The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a project agreement for a developer to build a 100,000-square-foot building that will fill the remaining eight acres of available property at the Fishers Life Science & Innovation Park.

OnPoint Innovation Park 3 LLC, a sister company to Fishers-based Meyer Najem Construction, plans to construct the $15 million building at the life science and innovation park near East 126th Street and Cumberland Road. Indianapolis-based Curran Architecture is working to design the building.

Fishers Director of Economic and Community Development Megan Baumgartner told the city council that two companies, Certus Medical LLC and Radiological Care Services LLC, would occupy 50,000 square feet in the building. The remaining 50,000 square feet would be available for lease.

Certus Medical and Radiological Care Services combined would employ 81 employees at the building. The companies previously planned to construct a 95,000-square-foot building at Noblesville’s Innovation Mile.

“[It’s] really the full culmination of our life science park,” Baumgartner said. “For those companies that are either looking to start their operations or have smaller space needs or just really need more office with some warehouse and not a full building on their own, we now have this opportunity in Fishers.”

The project agreement for the building, which was approved 9-0 by the city council, includes a five-year real property tax abatement that will save the owner 100% on its taxes in the the first year, 80% in the second year, 60% in the third year, 40% in the fourth year and 20% in in the fifth year.

The new building is the fourth major project announced for the Fishers Life Science & Innovation Park since city officials began planning the 75-acre development south of East 126th Street and east of Interstate 69.

Startup drug manufacturer INCOG Biopharma Services Inc. announced plans in October 2020 to to build its headquarters and a manufacturing plant in the business park.

Company officials intend to hire 150 people by the end of 2024 at the $100 million campus that opened last year and stretches across a 16-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Exit 5 Parkway and Cumberland Road.

In November 2021, South Korea-based Genome & Co. announced plans for a $125 million, 110,000-square-foot facility called List Biotherapeutics that is expected to open later this year.

List Bio employees will produce products aimed at treating diseases including gut, dermatologic, neurologic, immunologic, reproductive and oncologic disorders.

Last year, Italy-based Stevanato Group, which makes drug-containment, drug-delivery and diagnostic products for pharmaceutical and biotech customers, announced a massive expansion of its previously announced plans at the life science and innovation park.

In total, Stevanato plans to invest $512 million in the facility and hire 515 employees by 2031. The facility, which is under construction, is expected to be complete in 2024.