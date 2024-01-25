Developer planning two subdivisions in Westfield with nearly 600 houses

Indianapolis-based Platinum Properties Management Co. is seeking approval from the city of Westfield for two new residential developments that would consist of nearly 600 houses, according to documents filed with the city.

The Westfield City Council is scheduled to hear introductions for the Ravinia and Winterburg subdivisions at its meeting Monday night.

The proposals are the first housing developments to go before the new Westfield City Council. Each of the seven council members began their first full terms this month.

Platinum Properties is looking to partner with Lennar Homes of Indiana, a division of Miami-based homebuilder Lennar Corp., to build Ravinia on 80 acres near the intersection of West 166th Street and Eagletown Road. Plans call for Ravinia to have three residential districts (Areas A, B and C) with up to 190 total houses.

There would be 28 houses constructed along West 166th Street in Area A. The 1,400-square-foot one- and two-story houses would range from $325,000 to $400,000.

Another 151 houses in Area B would be built in the middle of the Ravinia subdivision. They would range from 1,600 square feet (one story) to 1,900 square feet (two stories). The houses would be priced between $375,000 to $500,000.

The developer plans to build 11 more houses at northern end of Ravinia in Area C. The houses would range from 2,000 square feet (one story) 2,400 square feet (two stories) and start around $600,000.

All houses would have a two-car garage. The subdivision would have a pedestrian path network, playground equipment, shade pavilion, community swimming pool and wading pool, and a bathhouse building.

The developer’s plans call for the Winterburg subdivision to be built on 205 acres between West 186th and West 193rd streets, west of Casey Road, about two miles west of Grand Park Sports Campus.

Winterburg would consist of two residential districts with about 400 total houses. Platinum Properties expects to partner with two homebuilders to construct houses at Winterburg.

Houses built on the northern half of Winterburg would be 1,800 square feet for a one-story house to 2,000 square feet for a two-story house. Prices would range from more than $300,000 to $500,000.

In its filing with the city, Platinum Properties says houses in the southern half of the development would range from 2,000 square feet (one story) to 2,200 square feet (two stories). They would range from around $400,000 to $600,000.

Houses in Winterburg would also have a two-car garage.

Amenities at the subdivision would include a pedestrian path network, playground equipment, shade pavilion, community swimming pool and wading pool, bathhouse building and play court.

Platinum Properties originally proposed building Winterburg in 2021. At the time, the developer planned to partner with Beazer Homes to build 325 ranch and two-story homes on 154 acres.

For both Ravinia and Winterburg, Platinum Properties is asking the city for a change in zoning from agriculture/single-family rural district to a planned unit development.

A planned unit development, or PUD, is a tool that defines and regulates proposed development and guides developers on permitted uses and design standards.

After their city council introductions on Monday, Winterburg and Ravinia are scheduled to go to the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission for public hearings on Feb. 5.

The earliest Ravinia would return to the city council for adoption would be April 8, while a final vote could be held by the city council for Winterburg on April 22.