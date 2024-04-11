Developers looking to build nearly 950 new homes in Noblesville

Four new residential development projects, totaling $266 million in expected investment, are in the works in Noblesville.

Members of the Noblesville City Council heard introductions for the four projects at the council’s meeting Tuesday night.

If all four projects are developed according to their plans, they would add 941 new housing units to the city and 30,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

The projects will next head to the Noblesville Plan Commission for review before they return to the City Council for possible approval.

Here is a look at the projects that were discussed Tuesday night:

Noble West

Carmel-based Cityscape Residential is planning a $78 million mixed-use project at the northeast corner of Hazel Dell Parkway and Edenshall Lane.

Jennifer Newell, vice president of Cityscape Residential, told city councilors that the 42.5-acre project at Noble West on the city’s southwest side would consist of 284 apartment units, 150 for-sale town houses and 30,000 square feet of retail space.

The city previously approved up to 611 multifamily units at the site, and the developer is asking to eliminate more than half of the allowable apartments from the plan and add townhomes and retail space.

Cityscape plans to develop the multifamily component, while Lennar Homes of Indiana would build the town houses and Carmel-based NW Partners would develop the retail buildings.

The multifamily development would be built on the southeastern part of the site along Edenshall Drive. The project would have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units, a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park and pickleball courts.

The town houses would be built on the north side of the site. They would range in size from 2,000 square feet to 2,400 square feet, feature three bedrooms with attached garages and balconies, and start around $450,000.

The retail buildings developed by NW Partners would be built on three acres on the southwest side of the site along Hazel Dell Parkway and Edenshall Drive.

NW Partners is also working to expand the 75,000-square-foot Kroger supermarket at the Noble West shopping center into a 125,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store with a Kroger fuel station and 75,000 square feet of adjacent retail space.

Council members voted unanimously to approve a $6.7 million tax-increment financing bond to support Cityscape’s multifamily development.

Cityscape previously developed Nexus, a $52.8 million mixed-use apartment building that is now open at the former Marsh Supermarket location at State Road 32 and River Road. Nexus has 287 residential units and 36,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Cityscape has already made substantial investments in our downtown and most recently with the completion of the Nexus development in our downtown,” Noblesville Economic Development Director Andrew Murray told council members. “And so, obviously, we’re absolutely thrilled to partner with them on another project.”

Hyde Park projects

Two residential developments at Hyde Park on the southeast side of Noblesville were also introduced.

Lafayette-based Trinitas Development LLC plans to build Kingsley at Hyde Park on 42 acres along Brooks School Road between East 136th and East 141st streets.

Jim Shinever, an attorney with Carmel-based law firm Nelson & Frankenberger LLC, said the $90 million development would feature 286 town houses and villas with a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness facilities.

The project would be divided into northern and southern portions with a pond in the middle. It would also include a commercial area at the northwest corner of East 136th Street and Brooks School Road.

Grand Communities LLC, a division of Erlanger, Kentucky-based homebuilder Fischer Homes, plans to build the $40 million Oasis at Hyde Park on 15.5 acres on the west side of Hyde Park between Campus Parkway and East 141st Street.

Shinever said Oasis at Hyde Park would have 74 three-story for-sale town houses that would range in size from 2,000 square feet to 2,500 square feet. The two-, three- and four-bedroom units would begin in the high $400,000 range.

The 274-acre Hyde Park is expected to include a mix of businesses, retailers, restaurants and residential and recreational facilities, plus a 162-acre park as it is developed over the next decade.

Branson Reserve

Indianapolis-based M/I Homes of Indiana is looking to build the $58 million Branson Reserve subdivision on 52 acres on the southwest side of the intersection of East 196th Street and Promise Road.

The housing development on the city’s northeast side would feature 147 single-family houses with a mix of home styles, including ranch-style, two-story and split-level houses.

The houses would range from 1,500 square feet to 2,900 square feet and from $380,000 to $430,000.