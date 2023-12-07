Kroger seeks to expand store at busy intersection in Noblesville

Supermarket giant Kroger Co. plans to renovate and expand its grocery store at the heavily traveled northeast corner of East 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway in Noblesville.

The Noblesville City Council on Tuesday night heard an introduction of a plan by Carmel-based NW Partners LLC to expand the 75,000-square-foot Kroger store by 50,000 square feet, construct 75,000 square feet of retail space next to the expanded supermarket, and add a Kroger fuel station and retail buildings along 146th Street.

NW Partners is asking the council to approve an increase in the maximum square footage of retail uses allowed at the Noble West shopping center from 283,000 square feet to 320,000 square feet. The Noblesville Plan Commission will review the request at its meeting on Jan. 16 before it heads back to the city council.

Jim Shinaver, an attorney with Carmel-based Nelson & Frankenberger LLC, told the council the expansion of the 20-year-old Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing would allow the store to sell a wider variety of products and add more checkout lanes. The entrance to the store would shift to the southeast of its current location.

“It’s due for some upgrades and some modernization, and that’s what the plan is as we move forward,” Shinaver said.

Kroger’s application with the city indicates the 125,000-square-foot store would remain a traditional Kroger grocery, rather than a Kroger Marketplace, the company’s large department store format that offers a full-service grocery, pharmacy and general merchandise such as apparel, electronics, home goods and toys.

Shinaver said NW Partners is in discussions with Chipotle and Starbucks to open locations in the retail buildings near the fuel station.

In 2016, Cincinnati-based Kroger and Indianapolis-based Browning filed plans with Noblesville to build a Kroger Marketplace, medical offices and retail shops at the northwest corner of East 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway, but those plans did not come to fruition. An IU Health urgent care facility opened at the site in 2017.

Kroger operates a second grocery store in Noblesville at 172 W. Logan St.

Hamilton County is planning a major project at the 146th Street-Hazel Dell Parkway intersection that will create a split-level roundabout interchange, with construction expected to begin in 2026. The intersection is one of Hamilton County’s most heavily traveled and crash-prone intersections. About 50,000 motorists cross though the intersection each day, according to the Hamilton County Highway Department.

As residential, commercial and entertainment development continues to expand in Noblesville, more grocery stores are opening and planned in the city.

Last month, Costco opened a 152,000-square-foot store at 14775 North Pointe Blvd., at the northeast corner of State Road 37 and East 146th Street.

Michigan-based Meijer Inc. also announced plans in October 2022 to build a small format, 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery and gas station near the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road. The chain also has a supercenter on the east side of Noblesville, at 17000 Mercantile Blvd.