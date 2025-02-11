Doug Boles named president of IndyCar

Doug Boles, who has served as president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013, will now also serve as president of IndyCar.

The promotion was among a series of leadership updates announced Tuesday by Penske Entertainment Corp.

In his new role with IndyCar, Boles succeeds Jay Frye, who is stepping down after 10 years in the role. Frye did not give a reason for his departure but said it has been “an absolute honor and privilege” to serve as president of IndyCar.

Boles will now serve as president of both IMS and IndyCar, reporting to Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles.

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead both IndyCar and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility,” Miles said in a news release. “He’s an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.”

Boles previously served as vice president of communications for former IndyCar parent Hulman & Co. and was a founding partner and chief operating officer at Panther Racing. Penske Entertainment acquired the IndyCar Series and IMS from Hulman & Co. in 2020.

IndyCar credited Boles for overseeing the sellout of the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016 and managing more than $150 million in strategic investment at IMS.

“Racing is in my DNA, and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the NTT IndyCar Series,” Boles said. “I’m honored to lead the amazing team at IndyCar, and I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

The other leadership changes announced by Penske Entertainment: