Eagles include Indy show, Steely Dan in initial run of farewell dates

With plans to retire from touring in 2025, the Eagles are scheduled to perform in Indianapolis as part of an initial run of farewell shows.

The iconic rock band, known for songs such as “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” will perform Oct. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Steely Dan will appear as the concert’s supporting act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 14. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles, featuring a lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, will launch a 13-date leg of a tour billed as “The Long Goodbye” Sept. 7 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Indianapolis show falls between an Oct. 5 show in Denver and an Oct. 13 show in Detroit.

Henley co-founded the Eagles in 1971. Vocalist-guitarist Glenn Frey died in 2016, succeeded in the band’s lineup by his son, Deacon, and Gill. Walsh joined the Eagles in 1975, and Schmit followed in 1977.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the band said in a statement accompanying Thursday’s tour announcement. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”